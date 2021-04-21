INDIANA — DuBois Area High School graduate Kaitlyn Beers has added another milestone to an already impressive career resume on the softball diamond at Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP).
Beers, who is now considered a graduate student, became the Crimson Hawks all-time home run leader on Monday when she blasted her 29th career long ball during the second game of a doubleheader against Millersville at Ruth Podbielski Field.
That record-breaking homer pulled IUP within two runs at 7-5 in a game the Crimson Hawks eventually lost 8-7. The former Lady Beaver went 1-for-3 in both games, with IUP winning the opener 8-0 to earn a split on the day.
Sarah White (2003-06) and Jasa Mitchell (2012-14) had shared the IUP career homer mark with 28. Beers tied the duo on Sunday when she blasted a solo homer in a 6-1 win in the second gamed of a doubleheader at Edinboro.
The Hawks split that twin bill as well as now sit at 17-11 on the season, 15-9 in conference play.
Beers is IUP’s best hitter through 28 games. She leads the team in average (.462), hits (43), doubles (11), triples (1), home runs (12), runs scored (28) and RBIs (28). Those 12 homers put her in range of breaking the program’s single-season mark of 15 set by Mitchell in 2015.