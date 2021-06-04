LORETTO — The DuBois softball team saw its season come to an end Thursday the same way it began, with a loss to Bellefonte, but the two games couldn’t have been more different.
Bellefonte blasted the Lady Beavers, 19-1 in four innings, in DuBois’ season opener back on March 26, but Thursday’s District 6/8/9 Class 5A championship game had a much different feel to it on a rainy day at St. Francis University.
DuBois gave the Lady Red Raiders all they could handle this time around and found itself down just a run, 2-1, entering the bottom of the fifth.
That’s when Bellefonte finally started to capitalize on a couple walks and an error to score twice in the fifth and four more times in the sixth on its way to an 8-1 victory and a trip to the state playoffs.
Bellefonte only outhit DuBois 5-4 but got timely hits around 11 walks by DuBois pitching as senior Lexi Rogers outdueled a trio of DuBois pitchers while working in a muddy circle in the middle of St. Francis’ turf infield. Six of Bellefonte’s eight runs were scored by players who walked.
Rogers allowed one unearned run on four hits while striking out five and walking one. DuBois junior lefty Allie Snyder, making her return from an injury, went toe-to-toe with Rogers into the fifth but ultimately allowed four earned runs on three hits in 4 1/3 innings. Walks ultimately hurt her as all four runners who scored drew free passes.
The loss was the final game for a large senior class that featured Morgan Felix, Aleigha Geer, Lakin Smith, Taylor Smith, Emma Torretti, Saige Weible and Janee Waxler. All seven saw action Thursday in some capacity.
“Hats off to Bellefonte. We knew we were facing a good pitcher, and they are a good team,” said DuBois coach Denny Nosker. “But, I told the girls we were a lot better than that 19-1 opening game (loss). He (Bellefonte’s coach) said the same thing. He said, ‘We knew coming in this would be a close game and respected you because you had been playing a lot better.’
“I was happy for the fact it was a 2-1 game going into the bottom of the fifth and even at 4-1 we’re still there. Then a couple things didn’t go our way and they got a couple more runs in. We knew there would probably be a couple errors on both sides because the ball was so wet.
“Even in pregame, you saw both teams struggling to throw the ball. Hats off to the District 6 committee for doing a great job rotating the balls in and trying to do the best they could with that pitching circle to keep it playable. For the most part, it was a well played game.”
The game opened with a scoreless first that saw both teams throw out runners on the bases.
DuBois’ Jaden Swatsworth drew a one-out walk in the top half but was thrown out trying to steal to end the inning.
In the bottom half, Bellefonte’s Tori Reichert drew a one-out walk but was thrown out trying to go to third on a double by Rogers. Left fielder Brooke Chewning made a strong throw to third to get Reichert for the second out to help keep it scoreless.
Rogers then tossed a 1-2-3 second before her teammates got her a lead to work with in the bottom of the frame.
Madison Melius and Sara DeHaas drew walks to start the inning, but Snyder retired the next two hitters. However, Melius tagged on a fly out, which led to DeHaas taking third without a throw before No. 9 batter Haylie Rimmey smacked a single to score both runners to make it 2-0.
The score stayed that way into the fifth.
Rogers stranded a runner in the third and two more in scoring position in the fourth when Weible and Smith both singled for DuBois’ first hits of the game. The pair moved up on a wild pitch, but Rogers got Lauren Walker to popup to short to end the inning.
Meanwhile, Snyder stranded a pair of runners in the third and one in the fourth before DuBois finally got to Rogers in the fifth. And, they did so with two outs.
Chewning got down a bunt, but Bellefonte’s DeHaas misfired to first. Chewning hustled all the way around to third on the throwing error and scored on a single to left by Sarah Henninger to make it a 2-1 game.
Any momentum DuBois built was promptly taken away as Bellefonte countered with a two-run bottom of the fourth to push its lead back out to three at 4-1.
Rogers led off the inning with a walk, while Melius drew a walk of her own following a strikeout. DeHaas then singled home courtesy runner Grace Novitsky, while Melius later scored on a wild pitch.
DuBois got a one-out, infield single from Morgan Pasternak in the sixth, but she proved to be the Lady Beavers’ final base runner of the game. Rogers retired five straight after that hit, while the Lady Raider offense gave her some extra insurance with a four-run bottom of the sixth against DuBois relievers Weible and Geer.
Rogers helped her own cause with a RBI double in the inning. Makenna Port plated a run with a sacrifice fly, while Addy Manning added a RBI single that set the final score at 8-1.
Bellefonte improved to 18-2 entering the state playoffs, while DuBois saw its season end with a 10-10 record.
“We had so many games this year where we were in it and then they slipped away at the end,” said Nosker. “We just need to take that next step. We had a couple opportunities early today too to get a run or two in, and that can make a huge difference in a game. We had a good season and finished 10-10, but I think we’re a pretty darn good 10-10 team.
“I also thanked the seniors for the three to four years I had them and told the underclassmen to look at that scoreboard because hopefully next year that’s flipped. We have a good group coming back and a couple good eighth graders coming up into ninth grade next year. We’re looking forward to the future and wish Bellefonte all the luck in the world (in state playoffs).”
BELLEFONTE 8,
DuBOIS 1
Score by Innings
DuBois 000 010 0 — 1
Bellefonte 020 024 x — 8
DuBois—1
Sarah Henninger ss 3011, Jaden Swatsworth 2b 2000, Morgan Pasternak cf 3010, Saige Weible rf-p-rf 3010, Taylor Smith 3b 3010, Lauren Walker 1b 2000, Morgan Felix ph 1000, Kat Patton dp 2000, Lakin Smith ph 1000, Alexas Pfeufer c 2000, Janee Waxler ph 1000, Brooke Chewning lf 2100, Allie Snyder p (flex) 0000, Emma Torretti rf (flex) 0000, Aleigha Geer p (flex) 0000. Totals: 25-1-4-0.
Bellefonte—8
Lily Gardner cf 1100, Tori Teichert 2b 3000, Lexi Rogers p 2221, Maddie Tice c 3100, Madison Melius ss 2300, Sara DeHaas 2111, Makenna Port 1b 2001, Sienna barnhart ph 0000, Addy Manning lf 4011, Haylie Rimmey rf 4012. Totals: 23-8-5-6.
Errors: DuBois 3, Bellefonte 2. LOB: DuBois 4, Bellefonte 10. 2b: Rogers 2. SAC: Gardner. SF: Port. SB: Melius. CS: Henninger (by Tice), Swatsworth (by Tice).
Pitching
DuBois: Allie Snyder-4 1/3 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 8 BB, 3 SOl Saige Weible-1 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 O; Aleigha Geer-2/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
Bellefonte: Lexi Rogers-7 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO.
Winning pitcher: Rogers. Losing pitcher: Snyder.