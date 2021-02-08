DuBOIS — The DuBois gymnastics team hosted Bellefonte Saturday afternoon and lost a tight meet to the Lady Red Raiders, 120.575-119.800, on Senior Day.
The event turned into a head-to-head battle between DuBois senior newcomer Meriele DeCicco and Bellefonte’s Samantha Hackenberg, with each competitor winning a pair of individual events on the day. Hackenberg added a pair of runner-up finishes compared to one second-place for DeCicco as she captured the all-around with a 33.475.
DeCicco won both the bars (8.100) and floor exercise (8.925) on her way to a runner-up finish in the all-around with a score of 32.400. She also was second vault (8.250) and sixth on beam (7.125).
Lady Beaver freshman Mya Jones ended the day third in the all-around (31.125). She finished third on floor (8.450) and was fourth on vault (8.150), bars (7.125) and beam (7.400).
Savanah Morelli posted a pair of third places in her two events — bars (7.500) and beam (7.600) — while Madee Finalle was fifth in the all-around (27.875) for DuBois. Finalle collected a sixth on floor (7.650), sevenths on bars (5.450) and beam (6.975) and an eighth on vault (7.800).
DuBois’ Madison Rhine added a seventh on floor (6.000) and 10th on beam (5.350), while Kaden Vansteenberg was ninth on vault (7.300) and 10th on bars (4.950).
DeCicco and Vansteenberg were the teams’ seniors honored on the day.
Hackenberg took home top honors on vault (8.550) and beam (8.450) and finished second to DeCicco on bars (7.950) and floor (8.525).
Teammate Emma Masko was second on beam (7.925), while Sara Proctor placed third on vault (8.200) and fourth on floor (8.300) en route to a fourth-place finish in the all-around (29.750).
DuBois is back in action tonight at Ridgway.