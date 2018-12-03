DuBOIS — It’s always easier to add some polish and buff out some imperfections than it is to build something from scratch.
DuBois Area High School boys basketball head coach Dave Bennett, in his first year as the Beavers’ head coach, knows the situation from both ends.
Bennett, as the head coach at Brockway several years ago, took over a program that had lost most, if not all, of its core players to graduation and basically had to start anew.
However, as he takes over for Scott Creighton, who was one of just two head coaches in DAHS history to record over 100 wins, the situation is much different. Bennett inherits a team with plenty of experience and no shortage of scoring threats.
DuBois has several players that fit that bill as seniors Justin Manduley, Jonathan Cruz and Alex Beers, along with junior Chase Husted all return to the mix.
Manduley led DuBois in scoring last year with 280 points (12.7 ppg), while Husted (11.0 ppg) and Cruz (10.8 ppg) also averaged double figures. Beers posted 153 points (7.0 ppg). Husted was the team’s leading rebounder with 203 (9.2 rpg).
Cruz was DuBois’ biggest threat from outside the arc last season with 56 3-pointers, while Husted gave the Beavers a legitimate post player. Manduley and Beers had the potential to score from inside or out.
“We have a solid returning group that Coach Creighton did an outstanding job with,” Bennett said. “Now, it’s just a matter of implementing our system, the way we want to play and the attitude we want to play with.”
“You have changes with any program (when you change the head coach),” Bennett added. “The changes might be X’s and O’s, or the culture, but it’s change. And the players have been very open and receptive to what we want to do.”
But, DuBois also isn’t short on competition as several others including seniors Franco DeSantis, juniors Chase Runyon and Alex Kovalyak and sophomores Nick Farrell, Brady Woodward and Lennon Lindholm should all push for time on the floor.
“We certainly have plenty of competition,” Bennett said. “And, these guys are pushing each other every day and making each other better. With four seniors, three juniors and three sophomores it will be a unique balance.
“But, as the season goes on and you get injuries, illness or whatever, there will be some evolution and opportunities for some others as well,” Bennett said.
DuBois lists 18 players on its roster this season with the bulk of them coming from the sophomore class.
That will likely play a big part in how the program evolves under Bennett, but he thinks enthusiasm is certainly on his side as he starts his first season at DuBois.
“To this point, the guys have been amazing,” Bennett said. “We had part of the spring, summer and fall to work with them in open gyms and I think the buy-in has been great. The attitude and energy has been amazing and that’s a tribute to the players.”
The Beavers will open the season at the Keystone Tip-Off Tournament beginning Friday.
ROSTER
Seniors: Franco DeSantis, Alex Beers, Jonathan Cruz, Justin Maduley. Juniors: Chase Runyon, Alex Kovalyak, Chase Husted, Levi Potash. Sophomores: Nick Farrell, Nathan Farrell, Jordin Summers, McKellen Jaramillo, Carlos Howard, Hunter Havrilesko, Michael Orzechowski, Michael Lauver, Lennon Lindholm, Brady Woodward.
