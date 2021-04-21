DuBOIS — It turned out to be a case of ‘too little, too late’ for the DuBois Area High School volleyball team as it fell in straight sets, 25-15, 25-12, 27-24, to visiting Bishop Guilfoyle Tuesday.
The Beavers (0-5) just couldn’t get anything going in the opening two sets before finally rallying in the third.
However, despite leading by four late in the contest, things still didn’t pan out for DuBois as Bishop Guilfoyle took seven of the final eight points to escape with the victory.
“I felt that after the way we played Thursday against a pretty good team that if we were able to put that out on the court again we’d have a pretty good match tonight,” DuBois head coach Jason Gustafson said. “But for the first two sets, the alarm clock never went off. We were just going through the motions. We weren’t really playing hard and didn’t have a lot of enthusiasm.
“We showed up in the third game when our backs were to the wall but, by then, it was way too late,” Gustafson added.
DuBois certainly had its share of struggles in the opening two sets, especially offensively.
Of the 27 points the Beavers had in those two sets, only eight came from its own service.
To make matters worse, the Marauders were able to take advantage at the net, scoring 10 kills in each of the opening two sets.
BG junior Noah Anderson was a large part of that as he put down eight of his 11 kills in those two sets.
Meanwhile, as a team, the Beavers were struggling to keep up with him as they combined for seven kills over the same span.
The Marauders got off to a quick start in the opening set, jumping out to a 14-5 lead, and never looked back.
DuBois did take advantage of some kills by junior Weston Bacha and freshman Tyson Kennis but still fell by double digits, 25-15.
The second set was almost a mirror image of the first as BG rolled out to a huge 15-5 lead before the Beavers put together a few points to fall, 25-12.
However, the third set was a welcome sight for DuBois as it rallied twice in the early going to keep the margin close, then took advantage of a seven-point service from Kennis to open up a 14-9 lead –their biggest of the night.
While the Marauders closed the gap with their next service, the Beavers kept the lead and pushed it back to four, 18-14, with a pair of points from senior Ryan Gildersleeve.
The two teams continued to trade points down the stretch and, following a serve from junior Landon Gustafson, appeared to be on the cusp of a win with a 23-19 advantage.
Unfortunately, the tide turned quickly from there as the Marauders put down seven of the next eight points, all without the benefit of a kill, to outdistance the Beavers for the 26-24 victory.
DuBois hosts West Shamokin Thursday. Junior varsity action starts at 5 p.m.