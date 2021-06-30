RIDGWAY — Survive and advance.
That may be the best way to describe the Fox Township/Ridgway Senior League All-Star baseball team’s 12-7 victory Monday night against Brockway at the Ridgway Little League Complex.
The losers’ bracket finals game lasted nearly three and half hours and saw just about everything imaginable — and then some — in a game, which ended at 9:10 p.m. in darkness.
Once the dust settled, it was Fox/Ridgway that was celebrating a hard-fought win that put them in today’s District 10 championship game against undefeated DuBois at Stern Family Field at 6 p.m. Fox/Ridgway has to beat DuBois twice to claim the title and move on to the Section 1 Tournament.
Monday’s victory came courtesy of a big five-run top of the sixth inning that regained the lead (11-6) for Fox/Ridgway after it saw a 6-2 advantage evaporate in the fourth. Both team added a run after that to set the final.
Derek Beimel played a big role in the Fox/Ridgway win as he went 5-for-6 with three RBIs and three runs scored while also notching the win on the mound after throwing 5 2/3 innings. His team’s big top of the sixth secured the win for him before Shawn Geci came on in the bottom of the sixth to finish things off.
Beimel allowed six runs, only two of which were earned, on five hits in 5 2/3 innings of work. He struck out seven and walked four. Geci allowed an unearned run on no hits in 1 1/3 innings. He struck out four and walked a pair.
Both teams left runners on base in the opening innings before Fox/Ridgway struck first in the second against Brockway starer Carter Himes.
And, they did so after Himes recorded two quick outs. Walks by Patrick Forester and Hunter Beelar turned over the lineup, with leadoff man Beimel smacking a single to Forester. Erik Panebianco then hit a fly ball to center that should have ended the inning, but it was dropped — an error that allowed both Beelar and Beimel to score to make it 3-0.
Brockway got two of those runs back in the third as they capitalized on an error itself.
Evan Botwright led off the inning with a walk before leadoff hitter Matthew Brubaker reached on that error. Beimel then got a pair of outs, with Blake Pisarchik reaching on a fielder’s choice. He and Botwright then pulled off a double-steal, with Botwright swiping home on the late throw to second.
Andrew Brubaker then came through with a clutch two-out single to center to plate Pisarchick to make it 3-2.
Fox/Ridgway promptly pushed that lead back out to four runs at 6-2 in the top of the fourth.
Beimel led off with a single and quickly stole second before scoring on a double to left-center by Panebianco. A groundout by Tyler proved to be the last batter Himes faced, as Brockway went to Andrew Brubaker on the mound.
Joe Tettis greeted him with a RBI double to right and later scored on an infield single by Geci to make it 6-2 before Brubaker eventually got out of the inning with a strikeout to leave the bases loaded.
Brockway answered right back with a four-run bottom of the fourth to tie the game at 6-6.
Brockway loaded the bases with one out on singles from Raiden Craft and Himes and a Botwright walk. Matthew Brubaker then reached on an error that plated Craft before Dylan Bash smacked a two-run single to right. Brubaker came home a batter later when Pisarchik hit a fly ball to right that was dropped. Only two of the four runs in the inning were earned.
Neither side scored in the fifth, with Brockway cutting down a runner at the plate on a Beimel single to end the top half.
Fox/Ridgway then regained the lead in the sixth as Andrew Brubaker struggled to find the plate after his scoreless fifth.
Two walks and a hit batter loaded the bases with no outs, then Beelar drew another work to force in a run. Beimel then hit into a fielder’s choice where Blessal, who was hit, beat the throw to the plate.
Panebianco and Reed followed with back-to-back RBI singles, while Tettis capped the five-run inning with a sacrifice fly to right on a ball Craft made a diving catch on. Panebianco had three hits and two RBIs on the day, while Reed and teammate Levi Solada each had a pair of hits.
Brockway pushed a run across in the bottom of the sixth when Pisarchik drew a two-out walk and later scored on a wild pitch following another Fox/Ridgway error. That’s as close as Ridgway got though, as Fox/Ridgway tacked on a run in the seventh on a Beimel RBI single to set the final.
FOX TOWNSHIP/RIDGWAY 12,
BROCKWAY 7
Score by Innings
Fox/Ridgway 030 305 1 — 12
Brockway 002 401 0 — 7
Fox/Ridgway—12
Derek Beimel p-cf 6353, Erik Panebianco c 5132, Tyler Reed 3b-lf-3b 5021, Joe Tettis ss 4112, Levi Solada 2b-3b-2b 4020, Shawn Geci cf-p 3111, JJ Blessal lf 3100, Owen Tamburlin-Lang 1000, Patrick Forester 1b 1200, Hunter Beelar rf 1300, Thomas Gilmore ph-2b 1000. Totals: 34-12-13-9.
Brockway—7
Matt Brubaker cf 4101, Dylan Bash 2b-ss 4012, Blake Pisarchik ss-c 3210, Andrew Brubaker c-lf-p-lf 2011, Caleb Daugherty 1b 4000, Raiden Craft dh 4110, Gage Park rf 0000, Carter Himes p-2b 2110, Chad Young 1b 4000, Evan Botwright lf-rf-p 2200. Totals: 29-7-5-4.
Errors: F/R 4, Brockway 3. LOB: F/R 15, Brockway 7. 2B: Panebianco; Pisarchik. SAC: Solada. HBP: Tettis (by Himes), Blessal (by A. Brubaker), Forester (by A. Brubaker); A. Brubaker (by Beimel). SB: Beimel, Panebianco, Geci 2; Bash, Pisarchik, Park, Himes, Botwright. CS: Himes (by Panebianco).
Pitching
Fox/Ridgway: Derek Beimel-5 2/3 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 7 SO, 1 HB; Shawn Geci-1 1/3 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO.
Brockway: Carter Himes-3 1/3 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 3 SO, 1 HB; Andrew Brubaker-1 2/3 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 5 BB, 2 SO, 2 HB; Evan Botwright-2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO.
Winning pitcher: Beimel. Losing pitcher: A. Brubaker.