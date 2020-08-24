REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville junior varsity squad used big plays on offense and a bend but don’t break defense to run past Brockway, 41-13, Saturday afternoon at Falcon Field to improve to 2-0 on the young season.
The final score certainly wasn’t indicative of the game once you take a look at the stats, as the total yardage battle went in Reynoldsville’s favor 355-251 with the visiting Bears actually running more plays (51-36).
Reynoldsville made the most of its offensive chances though as it racked up five touchdown runs of 20 or more yards, while its defense did a nice job either creating turnovers (recovered 3 fumbles) or getting stops at the end of Brockway drives.
Isaiah Hassan powered the Falcon offense as he ran for 180 yards on just five carries, including touchdown runs of 48, 54 and 69 yards.
He had plenty of help too. Nathan Witherite ran for 72 yards, while Chase Wadding had 63 yards on the ground. Each found the end zone — Witherite from 50 yards out and Wadding from 16. Brody Knouse added a 21-yard scoring run.
As for Brockway (1-1), it had four players run for 46 or more yards. Ryder Benninger led the way with 15 carries for 99 yards, while quarterback Ben Bash had 10 totes for 58 yards and a score. Elysabeth Myers added seven carried for 51 yards and Matthew Winnings ran it seven times for 46 yards and a score.
Brockway got the opening kickoff at its own 39, and Benninger jump-started a drive with a 24-yard run. The Bears made it down to the Falcon 15 before the drive ended on downs on a fourth-down sack.
Reynoldsville got a big 9-yard run from Hassan on fourth-and-5 at its own 20 to keep the ensuing drive alive. Wadding then went for 21 yards before Hassan burst through the Bears’ defense on a counter play to score on a 48-yard run. Chad Gerg’s extra point run made it 7-0 with 2:11 left in the first quarter.
Brockway tried to answer back, getting the ball near midfield on the kickoff. The Bears picked up a first down before Bash broke free on a huge 21-yard run on fourth-and-16 to put Brockway at the Falcon 25.
However, disaster struck two plays later as Reynoldsville recovered a Bears fumble on the doorstep of the red zone early in the second quarter. The Falcons needed just three plays to find the end zone again.
Wadding started the drive with a 21-yard run before Hassan ripped off a 54-yard TD run two plays later to make it 13-0.
Brockway fumbled again on its next possession, with Witherite making the recovery near midfield. He broke free for a 50-yard touchdown two plays later, with Gerg’s extra point run giving the Falcons a 27-0 lead.
The Bears finally broke through on its ensuing possession, as they used two big plays to drive 69 yards. Myers got things started with a 38 yards rumble before Bash scored from 32 yards out. Myers ran in the extra point to set the halftime score at 27-7.
Reynoldsville put the game out of reach with a pair of touchdowns in the first five minutes of the third quarter.
Hassan struck again on the second play of the third and he broke free for a 69-yard touchdown. Gerg hit Witherite for the extra point.
Instead of answering, the Bears went backwards on its first drive of the third. losing 27 yards on four plays — two of which came on fumbled or bad shot gun snaps.
That set the Falcons up at their own 21, and Wadding found the end zone from 16 yards out two plays later for his team’s final score. Brock Fike hauled in an extra-point pass from Gerg.
Brockway closed out the scoring early in the fourth when Matthew Winnings hit paydirt from five yards out with 8:13 to play. Winnings score capped a long 11-play, 69-yard drive. The big play was a 41-yard jaunt by Benninger on fourth-and-7 at the Bears’ 34.
Reynoldsville hosts Johnsonburg Saturday while Brockway welcomes St. Marys.
REYNOLDSVILLE 41,
BROCKWAY 13
Score by Quarters
Brockway 0 7 0 6 — 13
Reynoldsville 7 20 14 0 — 41
First Quarter
R—Isaiah Hassan 48 run (Chad Gerg run), 2:11.
Second Quarter
R—Isaiah Hassan 54 run (pass failed), 7:17.
R—Nathan Witherite 50 run (Chad Gerg run), 4:17.
R—Brody Knouse 35 run ((Chase Wadding run), 3:58.
BW—Ben Bash 32 run (Elysabeth Myers run), 1:30.
Third Quarter
R—Isaiah Hassan 69 run (Nathan Witherite pass from Chad Gerg), 9:13.
R—Chase Wadding 16 run (Brock Fike pass from Chad Gerg), 5:28.
Fourth Quarter
BW—Matthew Winnings 5 run (run failed), 8:13.
BW R
First downs 11 10
Rushes-yards 50-251 30-355
Comp-Att-Int 0-1-0 0-6-0
Passing Yards 0 0
Total Plays-Yards 51-251 36-355
Fumbles-Lost 7-3 0-0
Punts 0-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 1-11 3-25
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Brockway—Ryder Benninger 15-99, Ben Bash 10-58, Elysabeth Myers 7-51, Hayden Crawford 8-20, Matthew Winnings 7-46, Skyler Mosier 1-(-2), Team 2-(-21).
Reynoldsville—Isaiah Hassan 5-180, Nathan Witherite 6-72, Chase Wadding 6-63, Chad Gerg 1-1, Brody Knouse, Brock Fike 7-6, Landon Ruchlewicz 3-13, Team 1-(-1).
PASSING
Brockway—Ben Bash 0 of 1.
Reynoldsville—Chad gerg 0 of 6.
RECEIVING
Brockway—None.
Reynoldsville—None.
INTERCEPTIONS
Brockway—None.
Reynoldsville—None.