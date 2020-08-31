REYNOLDSVILLE — Despite moving the chains only three times, Johnsonburg found the end zone on four occasions on its way to a 26-7 victory over Reynoldsville in a junior varsity Central Pennsylvania Youth Football League contest Saturday.
The visiting Shamrocks finished with 236 yards on the day to Reynoldsville’s 115, as 193 of those 236 yards came on their four touchdown plays.
Neither team was able to get anything going offensively in the opening 10 minutes, as the teams combined to total minus-3 yards in the first quarter.
Early in the second quarter, the Falcons turned the ball over on downs on their own 20-yard line, setting up Johnsonburg’s first score of the day.
After the away side went backwards two yards on the first play of the drive, Xavier Stockman took the second down handoff and ran 22 yards to the end zone to break the scoreless tie.
Owen Steger found Hunter Dellaquila in the end zone on the extra-point play to make it a 7-0 game with 5:08 remaining in the first half.
The two sides then traded four-and-outs, as Reynoldsville took over with 35.6 seconds remaining looking for some late-half magic to get on the board.
An 11-yard run on third down by Nathan Witherite, who also got out of bounds on the play to stop the clock with 15.3 ticks remaining, set the Falcons up on the plus side of the 50 at the 38.
On the ensuing play, a fumbled exchange on the snap led to Johnsonburg’s Cooper Pura coming away with the loose ball with 13 seconds left to play.
Instead of running out the clock and taking a seven-point lead into the break, Steger dropped back to pass on the first play, finding a wide open Logan Hake, who broke down the near sideline for a 62-yard score, crossing the goal line just as the halftime buzzer sounded.
The Shamrocks were unable to convert the extra-point run, but still took a 13-0 lead into the half.
Reynoldsville looked to respond on the opening drive of the second half, as it worked its way down to Johnsonburg’s 25-yard line before trouble on the snap exchange led to yet another fumble recovered by Pura.
Just like they did late in the first half, the Shamrocks capitalized on the turnover, as Steger broke free for a 78-yard touchdown run on the second play of the drive to stretch the lead to 19-0 with 5:56 left in the third quarter.
The Falcons then turned the ball over on downs on their next drive as Johnsonburg continued to build on its lead.
A 7-yard quarterback sneak from Steger kept the drive alive on 4th-and-1 on the second play of the fourth quarter as the visitors would eventually face a 3rd-and-15 from Reynoldsville’s 31-yard line.
Steger then took another quarterback sneak up the middle, this time breaking through the secondary for a 31-yard touchdown with 5:55 left in the game.
Steger finished the game with 116 yards on nine carries while going 1-for-1 through the air with the 62-yard touchdown.
Jesse Brunner hauled in a pass from Steger for the extra-point conversion to make it a 26-0 game.
Back-to-back big gains from the Falcons on their next drive, a 19-yard carry from Chase Wadding followed by a 29-yard rush by Luca Morelli set the home side up deep inside Johnsonburg territory before the drive eventually stalled and led to a turnover on downs.
A quick four-and-out by Johnsonburg handed the ball back over to Reynoldsville as it started with a goal-to-go situation at the 10 with 33.8 seconds to play.
The Falcons needed just one play to find the end zone and break up the shutout, as Brody Knouse got around the far side and beat a pair of defenders to the pylon for a score.
Wadding added the extra-point run to bring the final score to 26-7 as the Shamrocks remained undefeated on the season while handing Reynoldsville its first loss of the year.
Johnsonburg (2-0) hosts St. Marys next weekend while Reynoldsville (2-1) welcomes DuBois.
JOHNSONBURG 26
REYNOLDSVILLE 7
Score by Quarters
J’burg 0 13 6 7 — 26
Reyn 0 0 0 7 — 7
Second Quarter
J—Xavier Stockman 22 run (Hunter Dellaquila pass from Owen Steger), 5:08
J—Logen Hake 62 pass from Owen Steger (run failed), 0:00
Third Quarter
J—Owen Steger 78 run (pass failed), 5:56
Fourth Quarter
J—Owen Steger 31 run (Jesse Brunner pass from Owen Steger), 5:55
R—Brody Knouse 10 run (Chase Wadding run), 0:33.8
J R
First downs 3 5
Rushes-yards 36-174 36-115
Comp-Att-Int 1-2-0 0-2-1
Passing Yards 62 0
Total Plays-Yards 38-236 38-115
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 6-2
Punts 0-0.0 0-0.0
Penalties-Yards 3-25 3-15
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Johnsonburg—Cooper Pura 6-18, Xavier Stockman 7-26, Owen Steger 9-116, David Kennedy 9-26, Bryce Potter 2-(-11), Huck Washburn 1-1, Team: 2-(-2).
Reynoldsville—Nathan Witherite 8-19, Chad Gerg 5-7, Isiah Hassan 9-22, Chase Wadding 4-30, Brody Knouse 3-10, Luca Morelli 2-31, Brock Fike 1-8, Team: 4-(-12).
PASSING
Johnsonburg—Owen Steger 1-for-1, 62 yds., 1 TD; Cooper Pura 0-for-1.
Reynoldsville—Chad Gerg 0-for-2, 1 Int.
RECEIVING
Johnsonburg—Logan Hake 1-62.
Reynoldsville—None.
INTERCEPTIONS
Johnsonburg—Xavier Stockman.
Reynoldsville—None