PUNXSUTAWNEY — With the Brookville Raiders baseball team at “home” at Kuntz Field Wednesday afternoon, the “visiting” Chucks scored six runs in the top of the second in an 8-2 win.
Poor field conditions at the Raiders’ McKinley Field forced the move south to Punxsutawney where the Chucks were the visiting team in handing the Raiders their third straight loss to start the season.
The Chucks (3-1) jumped on Raiders starter Dane Lyle in the second inning, touching him up for six runs on four hits with the help of two walks. Addison Neal and Richardson singled in runs and with two outs, Isaac Stouffer doubled in a run with Logan Johnston following with a bloop single off reliever Brady Caylor to plate the sixth run.
All of that came after the Raiders came up empty on a bases-loaded chance in the bottom of the first inning before Lyle ground out into a third-to-home-to-first double play to end the inning.
“The bottom of the first and top of the second was the difference in the game,” Raiders head coach Bruce Ferry said. “We couldn’t get anything across and Dane looked good in the first inning and then a leadoff walk in the second … there were a lot of balls that were a foot one way or another. It was amazing. (Punxsutawney) hit the ball where we weren’t and that was the difference.”
The Raiders loaded the bases in the third and fourth innings as well and managed just one run. Singles by Brady Caylor and Seth Dunkle and a walk to Tanner LaBenne loaded the bases in the third with no outs, but a forceout grounder by Aaron Park, foul popout by Lyle and a diving catch from Daren Byers on Tyler Park’s liner to shallow center field kept the Raiders off the board.
Then in the fourth, the Raiders pushed home their first run when Dunkle’s forceout grounder with the bases loaded drove home Cole LaBenne, who singled to lead off the fourth. Chase Palmer and Caylor singled to load the bases.
Three Chucks pitchers combined for the win with Johnston, Derek Huey and Byers. Huey pitched the middle three innings to earn the win. The trio gave up eight hits to the Raiders while walking four and striking out seven. Caylor and Dunkle each had two hits.
Lyle, Caylor, Tyler Park and Cole LaBenne threw for the Raiders as the Chucks worked them for 13 hits and nine walks. The Chucks had runners on base in every inning, adding runs in the third and fifth.
The Raiders are scheduled to play tonight against Karns City at Kelly Automotive Park starting at 6 p.m. Friday, they travel to North Clarion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.