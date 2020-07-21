REYNOLDSVILLE — After three consecutive weeks without racing, it was finally time to get back to the track for the third night of racing at Hummingbird Speedway on Saturday.
And, it was a special night at the track as the late Tommy Scott was honored with the running of the 2nd Annual Gateway Special Memorial. Scott was a long-time friend and supporter of the speedway, as well as a former driver, car owner, and mentor to many local drivers throughout the years.
As part of the event, the Homak Penn-Ohio Pro Stock Championship Series made its first-ever visit to the track running a 25-lap, $1,200+/win race. The speedway’s Swanson Heavy Duty Truck Repair Semi Late Model division also ran a 25-lap, $1,000+/win race. Those two specials were run alongside the track’s other three regular divisions.
Tim Bish took home the big prize in the Penn-Ohio Pro Stock feature, while Nathan Smith took home the checkered flag in the semi late model race. Other feature wins went to David Scott (BWP Bats super late models), Tim Steis (Sunny 106.5 FM Pure Stocks) and Blake Joiner (Lockwood Processing Four-Cylinders). Joiner’s win was the first of his career.
The super late models kicked off feature action, with Scott Alvetro and David Scott leading the field to the green flag. Scott jumped out to the lead on the initial start with Larry Hollenbaugh and Alvetro following behind. Later on the opening lap, Wyatt Scott looked to the inside of Alvetro and took the third spot. A caution for a spin in turns 3 and 4 on lap 2 setup the first restart of the race.
On that restart, Wyatt Scott passed Hollenbaugh to move into second behind his dad, while Mike Wonderling worked his way around Hollenbaugh to move into third behind the leaders on lap 4. Wyatt raced side-by-side with his father for a handful of laps before the elder Scott began to pull away. David Scott continued to lead as the race reached its halfway mark.
On lap 13, a caution for a couple of spins in turn 4 bunched up the field. On the ensuing restart, David Scott jumped out to the lead once again over his son and Wonderling. The race stayed green until another caution came out on lap 16 setting up one final restart. David Scott again jumped out to the lead as Wyatt Scott felt the pressure from Wonderling for the second position. Wyatt held on to the second spot and began to distance himself from Wonderling.
David Scott went unchallenged in the remaining nine laps en route to picking up the win in his first trip to Hummingbird in 2020. Scott was followed across the line by his son and Wonderling. Kyle Scott and Jeremy Ohl finished fourth and fifth, respectively.
Hollenbaugh and Wyatt Scott won the heat races.
Rusty Martz and Jim Bloom then led a full-field of Homak Penn-Ohio Pro Stocks trackside for their big 25-lap main event. Martz jumped on the opening start of the race, though, putting Andrew Gordon on the front row alongside Bloom for the restart.
After a couple cautions, Gordon jumped out to the lead, with Chris McGuire and Curtis Bish working their way past Bloom to take second and third, respectively. A series of green flag laps ensued until a caution flew on Lap 11. Bish managed to work his way past Gordon for the lead a lap later, while Zack Gustafson also managed to get past Gordon to move into second place.
Unfortunately for the front-runners, mechanical issues for Bish and Gustafson brought out another yellow flag. On the restart, Gordon moved back into the lead with Tim Bish moving past Brandon Connor for second. Bish then passed Gordon a lap later to take the lead, and after surviving one restart with five laps to go, pulled away to take the win.
Gordon finished second, followed in the Top 5 by Joshua Seippel, Connor and Jackson Humanic. McGuire, Curtis Bish, Gordon, and Curtis Bish Jr. won the heat races.
Next up were the semi late models, with Gabe Shaffer and and Jim Challingsworth sitting on the front row. Shaffer jumped on the opening start which moved Nick Loffredo to the front row to start alongside Challingsworth. Loffredo jumped out to the lead on the restart with Shaffer and Challingsworth following behind. One lap was completed before a caution for a spin in turns 3 and 4 setup another restart.
On the ensuing restart, newcomer Smith used the high line to his advantage to power past Challingsworth for the third position behind Loffredo and Shaffer. One more lap was completed before another caution flag came out for a wreck in turns 1 and 2. Smith passed both Loffredo and Shaffer on the restart to move into the race lead. On lap 6, Nick Erskine worked past Loffredo to move into third. Two laps later, Shaffer used the low side to his advantage to work past Smith and take the lead. Smith then looked to the inside of Shaffer and completed the pass to re-take the lead on lap 9. Erskine worked his way by Shaffer as well on lap 10 to move into the second position.
Erskine eventually overtook Smith for the lead on lap 16 and pulled away as the laps ticked away. However, he encountered lapped traffic with a couple laps to go — which allowed Smith to catch back up. On the final lap, Smith went three-wide with Erskine and a lapped car and used the high side in turns 3 and 4 to get enough momentum to get past Erskine and capture the checkered flag and a $1,000+ payday in a dramatic last-lap turn of events.
Gabe Shaffer finished third, with Loffredo and Eddie Connor rounding out the Top 5. Doug Surra, who did not start the feature, and Erskine won the heat races.
Next on the track were the Sunny 106 FM Pure Stocks, with Dennis Harrison Jr. and Shawn Hadden leading the field to the green flag. The early laps were hampered by cautions, but Harrison got out front and was able to maintain the lead. During that stretch, Andy Frey got past Hadden for second.
The cautions continued through the middle portion of the features. One of those yellow flags involved Hadden, while mechanical issues forced Harrison out of the race while leading. Steis was the beneficiary of those happenings and found himself in the lead, with Frey and Josh Fields battling behind him. However, a spin ended Fields’ hopes of battling for a win.
That saw Casey Wolfe move into third behind Frey. The duo got one final shot at Steis on a restart, but Steis motored away from the field to collect his first win of 2020. Frey crossed in second, with Wolfe in third. Fourth went to Tim Powell, while Fields rebounded for fifth.
Steis and Fields won the heat races.
The night wrapped up with the four-cylinder 12-lap feature, which had Joe Anthony and Joe Beningo on the front row.
A couple of early cautions kept the field bunched up, but Anthony eventually pulled out front followed by Travis Timko and Charles Watroba. However, Dave Smail utilized another caution to work his way into second, while Joiner moved into third by lap 3.
Unfortunately for Anthony, he lost his right rear wheel on lap four and handed the lead over to Smail, who maintained the lead late into the race. However, Joiner motored past Smail for the top spot shortly before a caution bunched up the field for on final restart. It did little to slow down Joiner, who pulled away en route to capturing his first career victory. Smail took home second, with Mark Wetzel Jr., Brooks Kaufman and Timko rounding out the Top 5.
Joiner, and Walls won the heat races.
Speedway Notes: A total of 103 cars packed the pits for The Gateway Special/Tommy Scott Memorial. ... This Saturday night features the first-ever appearance of the Economod division at Hummingbird Speedway, presented by Close Racing Supply of Eldred, as well as the Young Gun Jr. Sprints for the 2nd time this season. ... Saturday will also be Fan Appreciation Night, with tons of door prizes to be given away to fans of all ages in lieu of the typical on-track meet and greet. Gates open at 4 p.m., with racing at 7 p.m. ... For more information call the track office at (814) 653-8400 or visit the track’s website at www.hummingbirdspeedway.com. You can also follow the track on Facebook and Twitter.