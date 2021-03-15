HYDE — Clearfield's Cole Miller (20) and Karson Rumsky (19) combined for 39 points in Saturday afternoon's District 9 Championship game against St. Marys to lead the Bison to a 48-39 victory over the Flying Dutch at Bison Gymnasium.
The D-9 title is the seventh in a row for Clearfield, which is also currently riding a 12-game winning streak.
"Every year is different," said Clearfield head coach Nate Glunt, who became the head of the program in Year 1 of the current district title streak. "It's one in a row with this group. You have new players every year, and especially this year with how crazy it was ... our kids have just been fantastic the whole season. And for this group to win this game — St. Marys is really good. Coach (Bill) Shuey does a great job with them.
"They didn't quit. Give St. Marys a lot of credit for keeping the game interesting. They kept fighting back, so to win like we did today was really special."
The Bison got off to a solid start behind Miller and Rumsky, taking a 16-9 lead after one quarter. The duo had all but three of Clearfield's first-quarter points as the hosts shot a sizzling 6-of-9 from the field. Ryan Gearhart scored the other three points.
Clearfield was able to up the advantage to 26-15 by the half after a low-scoring second quarter that saw the defenses dig in. The teams combined to take just 17 shots in the frame as open looks were few and far between. Holden Housler led St. Marys in the first half with eight points and finished the game with a team-high 15.
"They hustle so hard," Glunt said of the Dutch defense. "But it's a 3-2, so we got it up to shoot the ball on the corners, because that's where they're a little bit susceptible. And then we put Karson in the high post with Cole on the top of the key, so they kind of have to decide which one they want to cover.
"The first half they wanted to take Karson away so Cole got a couple shots, and our kids play so on selfish. They moved the ball well. THey were good threes. It wasn't like a force. They were really good threes. We wanted to get the ball inside more but St. Mary's doesn't let you with how they play defense. They play zone. They hustle and they they force you to shoot outside shots and we were able to make some."
The Bison looked like they might put the game away in the third, coming out of the break on a 7-2 run to take the a 16-point lead, 33-17. Miller had a trey and two free throws, while Rumsky added a jumper to give Clearfield what looked like a comfortable lead.
But the Flying Dutch came roaring back, ending the third on a 7-0 run, keyed by a Drake Caskey 3-pointer and several made free throws (most from Mitchell Reiter after getting fouled in the paint).
The quarter ended with the Bison on top 33-24 as shots continued to be at a premium.
That all changed in the fourth as the teams traded treys on four straight possessions, nearly equaling the scoring output of the entire third quarter in the early moments of the final stanza.
Caskey and Housler drilled 3-pointers for the Dutch, while Miller answered with two for the Bison to make it a 39-30 game.
Miller made six of the Bison's eight treys as Clearfield shot 8-of-19 as a team from behind the arc.
"Clearfield shot lights out," Shuey said. "I bet you (Miller) probably shot fifty percent from 3-point range. And we were in his face. He's just a good player. And then (Rumsky) can finish in the lane."
St. Marys was able to get as close as six points in the fourth, but Clearfield found a way to slow the Dutch momentum and kept between a 6- and 9-point lead the rest of the way before landing on the 48-39 decision.
"We did a good job of getting Karson some shots inside and going inside-out to Cole," Glunt said. "Luke Winters made a couple big plays and we were able to make enough foul shots at the end to win the game."
Clearfield hit just seven of its 14 free throws in the fourth as the Dutch put the Bison on the line late in the game, hoping to make one final run. But St. Marys was unable to capitalize on the missed foul shots and the Bison came away with the win.
"We had it down to six and Clearfield turned the ball over a couple of times," Shuey said. "Drake Caskey came in and made a couple threes and Holden Housler did too. And we just started to play a little more aggressive on defense and we controlled the boards during that run.
"We had opportunities. We just didn't finish at the right time. If we could have gotten it down to three or four, that may have changed some things. We may not have had to take as many chances as we did defensively.
Rumsky led the Bison in rebounds (six) and assists (four). Nick Ryan added five boards.
St. Marys' Luke Lasko paced all players on the glass with eight rebounds.
The Flying Dutch, who were on a 6-game winning streak coming into the game, ended their season with a record of 14-7.
"These kids they stuck together," Shuey said. They could have complained. They didn't. I thought that they were just grateful. They knew that they couldn't control everything. All they could control is how hard they work at practice and what they did in a game, and that's what they did.
"And I like to say that the eight seniors that I have, I wish them the best. I know that I've only been with them for three or four months, but it's been a joy. They're fine young men, they're going to do very well in life. I wish them the best and anything that they had done this year to help move this program down the road, they worked hard at making it happen."
Clearfield improved to 19-5.
The Bison advance to the first round of the PIAA playoffs. They travel to Obama Academy on Tuesday.