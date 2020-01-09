ST. MARYS — District 9 Class 3A rivals Clearfield and St. Marys squared off in the Dutch Oven Thursday night, and it was the visiting Bison who won nine of the 14 weights to come away with a 40-24 victory.
The teams traded wins to open the bout, with St. Marys’ Tylor Herzing pinning Logan Firanski in 1:27 at 152 pounds, while Bison Mark McGonigal notched a 13-5 major decision against Johnny Wittman at 160.
Clearfield’s Hayden Kovalick then pinned Raivis Bobby in 1:02 before St. Marys got back-to-back wins from Waylon Wehler and Jeremy Garthwaite to grab a 15-10 lead. Wehler edged Brett Zattoni, 3-2, while Garthwaitev pinned Matt Bailer in 1:55.
It was all Bison from there though, as Clearfield rattled off five wins in a row to go up 31-15 before ultimately winning seven of the final nine bouts to come away with the 16-point victory.
Oliver Billotte started that run with a 9-8 win against Alex Lukaschunis at 220, while teammate Jon Doran beat Colton Swanson, 4-1, at heavyweight. Evan Davis followed with a 16-second pin at 106, while Derrick bender won by forfeit at 113.
St. Marys got a 14-7 win from Connor Gausman against Jason Plubell at 126, but Clearfield countered with a decision by Karson Kline and a pin by Luke Freeland just before the first-period buzzer sounded to go up 40-18.
Dutchman Gregory Tettis closed out the match by pinning Peyton Smay in 3:31 to set the final.
Clearfield (4-2) hosts Penns Valley on Tuesday, while St. Marys (4-2) competes in the Mid-Winter Mayhem Tournament beginning today at IUP.
In other wrestling action Thursday:
DuBois 60,
Bradford 15
DuBOIS — The DuBois wrestling team wasted little time raising its record to 4-0 on the season Thursday night as the Beavers dominated visiting Bradford, 60-15.
DuBois won 10 of 13 weights — there was no match at 138 — and earned six points in all 10 victories. Nine of those wins came way of fall.
Seven Beavers — Gauge Gulvas, Ed Scott, Garrett Starr, Alex O’Harah, Brendan Orr, Kam Stevenson and Trenton Donahue — recorded their falls in the first period.
O’Harah needed just nine seconds to deck Dylan Mazzone at heavyweight, while Gulvas (0:36), Starr (0:39), and Stevenson (0:38) pinned their opponents in less than 40 seconds.
Chandler Ho added a second-period fall (2:38) from the top position against Drake Hayden, while Gage Sonnie pinned Devan Poe in 4:59 at 106 pounds while leading 4-1.
The Beavers’ final win came via forfeit by Austin Mitchell in the closing bout at 152.
DuBois is back in action today at the Mid-Winter Mayhem Tournament at IUP.
Redbank Valley 51,
Ridgway 21
RIDGWAY — Redbank Valley made the trek north to battle Ridgway Thursday night in a matchup that saw the schools split the six bouts contested on the mat. Unfortunately for the host Elkers, they had to hand Redbank six forfeit wins that propelled the Bulldogs to a lopsided 51-21 victory.
Redbank raced out to a 33-0 lead thanks to forfeit wins by Aiden Gardner, Ray Schreckengost, Cole Bish, Ridge Cook and Alex Carlson and hard-fought 3-0 win by Kobe Bonnano against Jacob Kunselman at heavyweight.
After there was no match at 126, Ridgway got on the board at 132 when Gary Emerick upended Trenten Rupp, 6-3. Bulldog Kris Shaffer followed with a forfeit win at 138, while teammate Ethan Wiant pinned Armandt Rosario in 2:40 at 145 to make it 45-3.
Ridgway didn’t go away quietly though, as it rattled off three straight wins. Jake Wickett and Hunter Wall pinned Bulldogs Snyder Gage (5:39) and Noah Anderson (2:39), respectively, while Joe Miller received a forfeit at 170.
It proved to be too little, too late for the Elkers as Redbank’s Coltin Bartley closed out the match with a 50-second pin of Bailey Lewis.
The meeting was the second in less than a week between the schools, as the Bulldogs beat the Elkers, 46-24, Saturday at the Coudesport Duals.
Redbank Valley (13-2) travels to Brockway on Tuesday, while Ridgway (2-12) wrestles at Cameron County next Friday.