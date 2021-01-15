BROCKWAY — Finally.
After enduring through a couple preseason shutdowns, the Clearfield wrestling team hit the mat for real for the first time Thursday night and came away with a convincing 48-6 win at Brockway.
The Bison, who head coach Jeff Aveni admitted are far from prime form, won 10 of the 11 weights contested (4 via forfeit) while pulling out several close, hard-fought bouts despite their limited preseason work.
Clearfield got pins from Evan Davis and Justin Hand, while Brockway’s lone win was a fall by senior Noah Bash in the opening bout. Bison Nick Domico, Oliver Billotte, Camden Gormont and Wyatt Reorda all won by forfeit in the lopsided victory.
“I tend to wonder if some of them even believed this day would come,” said Aveni of his team. “It was tough because we only got a little bit of practice in November and December before the shutdown. Then we came back to school and no sooner missed our first weekend then.
“They have really been working hard, but you can see that they just don’t know whether to fully commit or buy in yet. Hopefully getting out there tonight will make them a little hungrier.
“But, it’s obviously they worked to get themselves in somewhat shape so far, so that was positive to see. And, we won every toss up tonight, and the match we lost, we were in it and made a freshman mistake of getting a little too deep on something.
“They were some good, solid wins for us, but obviously we have to get better and in better shape. We have technique we need to clean up, but we really haven’t had time to work on that because we’ve been focused on getting in shape.”
Bash got Brockway off to a strong start against Bison freshman Carter Chamberlain, who battled before being pinned.
The Rover opened the scoring with a first-period takedown and took the 2-0 lead into the second, where Chamberlain was awarded a quick penalty point following the start with Bash down. Bash reversed the Bison just before the midway point of the period before securing a pin in 3:45 to make it 6-0.
It was all Bison from there.
Junior Mark McGonigal got Clearfield on the board at 189, although Brockway sophomore Seth Stewart didn’t make things easy in the end for the Bison.
McGonigal used a pair of takedowns to grab a 4-1 lead after one period and pushed that advantage to 8-3 with a reversal and takedown in the second. He looked to be on his way to securing a major decision in the third after taking down Stewart three times for a 14-6 lead.
However, Stewart finished strong with an escape and takedown in the final 25 seconds to save a team point in a 14-9 loss.
Nick Domico and Billotte followed with forfeit wins at 215 and 285, respectively, before the lineup turned over to lightweights.
Sophomore Evan Davis kept Clearfield rolling as he decked Rover freshman Weston Pisarchick in 42 seconds at 106 before there were a pair of “no matches” at 113 and 120.
One of the night’s best matchups then took place at 126 as Clearfield’s Nolan Barr took on Brockway’s Mark Palmer in a battle of juniors.
Palmer opened strong, scoring a takedown and set of backpoints while giving up a penalty point on an illegal hold. It looked like Palmer might take that 5-1 advantage into the second, but Barr reversed the Rover with six seconds left in the period to make it 5-3.
Palmer chose bottom in the second and quickly escaped to make it 6-3, but Barr once again scored late in a period to make it tight again — this time scoring a takedown with 15 seconds on the clock to get within a point at 6-5.
Barr chose down in the third and worked his way out the back door to reverse Palmer just past the midway point of the period to tale his first lead at 7-6. Barr then rode out the Rover for the one-point victory.
Hand notched the Bison’s second pin of the night at 138, flattening Garret Park in 1:18 to put Clearfield up 30 in the overall match (36-6) before teammate Will Domico edged Rover Dylan Bash, 5-3, in a battle of freshman at 138.
Domico grabbed the lead on a first-period takedown, then tacked on an escape and takedown in the second for a 5-0 advantage. Bash worked his way back into the bout with a reversal late in the period to trail 5-2.
Bash chose bottom in the third but couldn’t get out from under the Bison. Domico was hit with a second stall call in the closing moments to give Bash a point, but the Bison came away with a 5-3 victory.
Gormont (145) and Reorda (152) then received forfeits before Bison junior Karson Kline rallied to beat Rover freshman Jack Smith, 10-5, to end the night at 160.
Kline opened the scoring, but Smith countered with an escape and takedown of his own to lead 3-2 after one period. Kline grabbed the lead in the second when he reversed the Rover to his back for a four-point move. He finished the period on top with a 6-3 advantage.
The Bison sealed the win with a pair of third-period takedowns, the second of which came with 12 seconds remaining.
“I told the guys, we need to find a way to dig a little deeper and figure out ways to win some of those (close) matches we lost tonight and gain some confidence,” said Rovers coach Eric Grecco. “I think we could have won some of those matches, but they were just lacking a little confidence.”
Clearfield (1-0) is scheduled to wrestle in a quad-match at Bellefonte Saturday, while Brockway (1-1) wrestles at Brookville Thursday.
CLEARFIELD 48,
BROCKWAY 6
172—Noah Bash (BW) pinned Carter Chamberlain, 3:45. (0-6)
189—Mark McGonigal (C) dec. Seth Stewart, 14-9. (3-6)
215—Nick Domico (C) won by forfeit. (9-6)
285—Oliver Billotte (C) won by forfeit. (15-6)
106—Evan Davis (C) pinned Weston Pisarchick, 0:42. (21-6)
113—No match. (21-6)
120—No match (21-6)
126—Nolan Barr (C) dec. Mark Palmer, 7-6. (24-6)
132—Justin Hand (C) pinned garret Park, 1:18. (30-6)
138—Will Domico (C) dec. Dylan Bash, 5-3. (33-6)
145—Camden Gormont (C) won by forfeit. (39-6)
152—Wyatt Reorda (C) won by forfeit. (45-6)
160—Karson Kline (C) dec. Jack Smith, 10-5. (48-6)