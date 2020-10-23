BROCKWAY — Old District 9 League members Clearfield and St. Marys will renew their rivalry Saturday afternoon when the schools meet in the District 9 Class 3A championship game at Brockway’s Frank Varischetti Field.
The teams, who played annually from 1975-2009, haven’t played each other since 2011 when Clearfield scored a 28-7 victory in the old District 9 Class 3A title game. The Bison went 11-2 that season and reached the second round of states.
Clearfield has largely owned the rivalry, compiled a 27-8-1 record in the games played between 1975-2009. The schools also met in the D-9 playoffs in 2005, 2007 and 2008.
The Bison beat the Dutchmen, 21-18, for the D-9 Class 3A title in 2005 after losing 40-22 at St. Marys in the regular season that year. The Dutch returned the favor in 2007, capturing a 30-14 D-9 Class 3A semifinal win at Clearfield after the Bison won at St. Marys in the regular season, 28-13.
Clearfield swept St. Marys in a pair of games in 2008 — winning 29-6 at home in the regular season finale before hammering the Dutch a a week later for the D-9 Class 3A championship 42-20.
With the nine-year gap in meetings, most of the current players likely know little about the past history of the schools — which could be a good things for both sides.
St. Marys enters the title-game clash as the top seed with a perfect 5-0 record under second-year coach Chris Dworek, who has quickly turned around a program that was mired in a 22-game losing streak when he was handed the reins. The Dutch went 6-5 in Dworek’s first season in 2019, losing its subregional playoff opener 50-6 to Westinnghouse from District 8.
The Dutch offense is led by junior quarteback Christian Coudriet, who has completed 94 of 150 passes for 1,218 yards in five games. He has tossed 15 touchdown passes and five interceptions.
Coudriet has spread the wealth in the passing game this season, as 10 different players have at least one catch while four have reached double digits.
That receiving corps is led by the quartet of seniors Mitchell Reiter (26 catches, 319 yards, 3 TDs), Michael Fitzgerald (23-246, 5 TDs) and Bryce Walker (17-216, 3 TDs) and sophomore Logan Mosier (11-221, 2 TDs).
St. Marys isn’t just a passing team though, as the Dutch also average 148.4 yards rushing a game. That ground attack is spearheaded by the senior duo of James Davis (51-300, 3 TDs) and Jacob Kline (35-274, 2 TDs).
Defensively, St. Marys is led by senior Lathrop who has recorded 50 tackles, seven for a loss including four sacks. Fellow senior Connor Bressler (43 tackles, 1 sack)) and Davis (34 tackles) also have made an impact on defense.
On the other side the second-seeded Bison (3-1) have battled through an up and down season that included a two-week layoff because of a COVID-19 quarantine. Despite that, Clearfield has won three of its four games with its lone loss being a close 25-21 setback to undefeated Central (6-0), which is the top seed for the District 6 Class 3A that begin this weekend as well.
The Bison have shown to have a balanced offensive attack in their four games, rushing for 590 yards while throwing for 708.
Junior QB Oliver Billotte has hit on 45 of 79 passes for 708 yards with 10 touchdowns and two interceptions. His prime target is senior Jake Lezzer, who has 23 catches for 470 yards and four TDs. Junior Karson Kline has added 11 grabs for 138 yards and three scores.
Clearfield’s ground attack also is balanced, with the trio of Billotte (31-152, 3 TDs), senior Jason Plubell (27-128, 1 TD) and junior Mark McGonigal (24-116, 4 TDs) all going over the century mark on the season.
Defensively, senior Nick Domico leads the team with 31 tackles, while Billotte has a team-high two sacks. Nate Natoli has two of the team’s five interceptions.
Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.