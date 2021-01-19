DuBOIS — The Clearfield boys basketball team used a strong defensive effort and a big fourth-quarter run Monday night to run past host DuBois, 54-39, to hand the Beavers their third straight loss following a 3-0 start to the season.
The meeting was the second in six days between the teams, with DuBois capturing a 76-62 win at Clearfield last Wednesday. The Beavers hit 12 3-pointers in that victory, but the Bison did a much better job defending the perimter this time around as they limited DuBois to just five treys and nearly half the points it scored in that first matchup.
Despite that, the game was still tied 33-33 entering the fourth, which is when Clearfield (4-1) seized control as the Bison outscored the Beavers 21-6 in the final eight minutes to win going away to avenge their lone loss of the season.
That fourth-quarter run a team effort as well, as five different Bison scored three points or more in the final eight minutes.
Karson Rumsky led Clearfield with a game-high 18 points, doing most of his damage in the middle quarters — scoring 12 between the second and third quarters. Cole Miller added 17 points. Both had four points in the fourth, while Ryan Gearhart netted all five of his points in the decisive quarter.
DuBois’ Lennon Lindholm hit four 3-pointers on his way to leading the Beavers with 16 points, which was the same point total he had in the first meeting. Brady Woodward added 13 points.
The big difference for Clearfield was its defense of Jordin Sommers and Nick Felix on the outside. The duo each scored 15 points last Wednesday and hit a combined seven treys. On Monday night, they made just one 3-pointer as Felix scored three points and Sommers two.
DuBois (3-3) travels to Central Mountain on Wednesday.
CLEARFIELD 54,
DuBOIS 39
Score by Quarters
Clearfield 13 6 14 21 — 54
DuBois 11 9 13 6 — 39
Clearfield—54
Karson Rumskey 8 2-3 18, Luke Winters 2 0-0 4, Matt Pallo 0 2-2 2, Nick Ryan 2 1-2 5, Cole Miller 5 2-2 17, Ryan Gearhart 2 1-3 5, Jake Lezzer 0 0-0 0, Morgan Billotte 0 1-2 1, Isakk Way 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 10-13 54.
DuBois—39
Lennon Lindholm 6 0-2 16, Jordin Sommers 0 2-3 2, Nick Felix 1 0-0 3, Nick Farrell 1 0-0 2, Brady Woodward 6 1-3 13, Michael Orzechowski 0 0-0 0, Joey Foradora 0 0-0 0, Chooch Husted 0 0-0 0, Al Pasternak 1 1-1 3. Totals:
Three-pointers: Clearfield 3 (Miller 3), DuBois 5 (Lindholm 4, Felix)
Elk Co. Catholic 64,
Oswayo Valley 26
SHINGLEHOUSE — Elk County Catholic raced out to a 24-6 lead after one quarter Monday evening against Oswayo Valley and never looked back in a 64-26 victory against the host Green Wave.
Elk County (5-1), which held Oswayo scoreless over the final eight minutes, had three players score in double figures led by Mason McAllister’s game-high 14 points. Luke Jansen and Mark Kraus added 13 and 10, respectively, while Jordan DePrator chipped in eight.
Carter Stedman (12) and Cayden Black (10) combined to score 22 of the Green Wave’s 26 points in the game.
The Crusaders are now off until Saturday when they host Bradford.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 64,
OSWAYO VALLEY 26
Score by Quarters
ECC 24 17 13 10 — 64
Oswayo 6 12 8 0 — 26
Elk County Catholic—64
Luke Jansen 6 0-0 13, Jordan DePrator 4 0-0 8, Mason McAllister 6 2-2 14, Mark Kraus 4 2-2 10, Charlie Breindel 1 0-0 2, Jordan Wasko 1 0-0 2, Joe Wolfe 2 0-0 4, Tommy Slay 1 1-3 3, Joe Tettis 2 0-0 4, Michael Jacobs 1 0-0 2, Cole Piccirillo 0 0-0 0, Adam Straub 0 0-0 0, David Anderson 0 2-2 2. Totals: 28 7-9 64.
Oswayo Valley—26
Carter Stedman 4 0-3 12, Cayden Black 4 0-0 10, Ian Bilski 0 1-2 1, Mike Mertsock 1 1-4 3, Nik Bonney 0 0-0 0. Joe Bell 0 0-0 0, Joe Maurer 0 0-0 0, Ethan Voorhees 0 0-0 0, Tristan Rozsyk 0 0-0 0, Brayden Wiley 0 0- 0. Totals: 9 2-9 26.
Three-pointers: ECC 1 (Jansen), OV 6 (Stedman 4, Black 2).