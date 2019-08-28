DuBOIS — The DuBois Christian School and Blair County Christian girls soccer teams battled it out for 80 minutes in their season openers, and unfortunately for the host Lady Eagles a late own goal proved to be the difference in a tough 4-3 setback.
Blair County owned the possession battle for most of the game, but DuBois Christian capitalized on what opportunities it got. The Lady Eagles led 2-1 at the half and later 3-2 in the second half after sophomore Fiona Riss netted her second goal of the game with 19:20 to play.
However, Riss was forced to leave the game with what appeared to be a cramp right after scoring. Teammate Emily Deitch also was forced out of the game with leg cramps shortly thereafter.
Their absence disrupted the team flow and shape DCS had, and the Lady Bobcats capitalized by scoring twice in a span of just 1:50 to back on top 4-3 with 15:25 remaining in the game.
While Riss and Deitch both eventually returned to the field, they were visibly hindered at times and the Lady Eagles were not able to generate any scoring chances over the final 15 minutes to tie the game.
Blair County finished with a 13-6 edge in shots for the game, including 7-1 in the second half.
“It was a great effort,” said DCS assistant coach Phil Shenkle. “But, if you let a team hang out in your defensive third (of field) bad things are going to happen. I think some of our cramping issues certainly affected that. Now we have players in different positions and we’re moving around.
“I could see it when they (BCC) got the third goal. We had players out of position even though all we really did was switch the strikers. Everybody was just kind of ‘what do we do now.’ In that instance, we just need to get it out and they lost their focus a little.
“Those are things we’re going to work on though. We lost some good senior leadership from last year in our leading scorer Sophia Williamson and one of our primary midfielders in Colesy Brownlee. Everybody was use to playing around them, now they’re looking to see who is the person now.
“I think you’re going to see them start centering around Emily Hannah in middle and Emily Deitch up front. Then today Fiona (Riss) scored two goals, so we’ll see. Once we figure all that out, I think we’ll be in good shape.”
Blair County came out strong from the opening whistle, with DCS keeper Koisha Frazier stopping a shot at the near post just 1:48 into the game. The Lady Bobcats kept the pressure on thr DCS net though and earned a corner kick shortly after that save.
Lady Bobcat Madison Snyder took that corner and bent a perfect ball into the box to Sarah McCoy, who redirected it home for a 1-0 Blair County lead at the 2:30 mark.
Frazier was forced to make another save just over four minutes later to keep it a 1-0 game before DuBois Christian finally gained some possession and flipped the field.
Riss recorded DCS’s first shot, which was stopped by Micaylee Duey in the 16th minute. Frazier returned the favor by turning away two Blair County shots in the 20th and 23rd minute.
The Lady Eagles pulled even at the 25:52 mark when Deitch crossed a ball in the box to Riss, wjo fired home a shot from the right side to knot things at 1-1. The shot was just the second of the game for DuBois Christian.
Deitch had two good scoring chances in the final 12 minutes of the half. She slipped on the first of those, causing her shot to go just wide left of the net just past the 28-minute mark. She later made a strong run into the box with just over five minutes left but had her shot stopped by Duey.
Blair County’s Keirsten Hileman also had a shot go wide with just under seven minutes to go, while the Lady Eagles fought off one last corner kick try for the Lady Bobcats in the closing second of the half.
The second half started much like the first with another quick strike by McCoy — this one just 1:31 in — to pull even at 2-2.
The Lady Bobcats then had two shots sail wide left in the ensuing nine minutes, while a Blair County defender made a huge play by blocking a potential DCS shot towards an open goal out of play for a corner kick in the 55th minute.
A save by Frazier with 23:00 to go kept things tied before DuBois Christian went back on top with 19:20 left to play when Riss found the back of the net for the second time on what was DCS’ first shot of the half.
However, Riss was forced to leave the game after the goal, with Deitch going out shortly after the ball was put back into play.
It didn’t take long for Blair County to strike with the pair out, as McCoy completed a hat-trick with her third score with 17:15 to play. Blair County took the lead just 1:50 later when a header attempt in the box by a DCS defender found its way into the Lady Eagles’ net for what proved to be the game-winning goal.
DuBois Christian almost tied the game on an own goal by Blair County when Duey tried to clear a ball out of the box only to have it deflect off a defenders back towards her own net. No one could trac down the ball as it rolled just wide of the right post with 2:28 remaining.
That proved to be DuBois’ best scoring chance of the second half outside Riss’ goal.
The Lady Eagles return to action Tuesday at Calvary-Huntingdon.