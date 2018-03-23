RIDGWAY — The Ridgway YMCA Blue Tide swimming team enjoyed quite the trip to Ohio last weekend, as the program had 13 competitors in three different age groups place in the Top 6 at the Western PA District Meet at Spire in Geneva to advances to states.
That baker’s dozen will now compete at the Pennsylvania YMCA State Championship on Saturday and Sunday at Penn State University.
The team had two swimmers reach states in the Senior Group, with Thad Johnson (100 backstroke, 100 IM) and Jacob Koss (100 breaststroke, 200 breaststroke) each qualifying in two events. That duo competes on Saturday.
In the 11-12 girls age group, two individuals and one relay team made states.
Alli Geci will compete in three individual events (50 freestyle, 50 backstroke, 100 free) on Sunday, while Mya Klaiber qualified in the 50 butterfly.
Geci and Klaiber also are part of the Tide’s 200 medley relay team that made states along with Hannah Williams and Katie Petrosky. Morgan Levine in the alternate.
In the 9-10 age group, Jason McAnany (50 backstroke) was the only boy in the program to earn a trip to states. He swims on Sunday.
On the girls’ side, the Blue Tide’s 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay teams will compete this weekend at Penn State on Sunday.
The medley squad features Sarah Krise, Gabby Pistner, Sophia Condon and Madeline Lanzel. The alternate is Cecilia Dornisch.
The 200 free relay is comprised of Lanzel, Dornsich, Condon and Krise, with Pistner serving as the alternate.
“It has been a great two weeks of preparations since the district meet in Geneva, Ohio,” said Blue Tide coach Mary Secco. “The swimmers have worked hard on their individual events as well as the relays. They have concentrated on speed and drill work to hopefully have some personal best times, and to make podium.
“The top 12 swimmers in each age and gender will receive an award and be recognized, on the podium at Penn State University. It is a very exciting time of the season. We are geared up and ready to go.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.