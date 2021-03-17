JOHNSONBURG — With just 0.6 seconds left in the first overtime, Clarion’s Hunter Craddock downed two free throws to lift the Bobcats to a 58-56 victory on Tuesday evening.
Clarion led most of the way before Johnsonburg went on a run in the third quarter, taking a 28-27 advantage with 5:11 to play in the frame.
The game stayed in Johnsonburg’s favor until three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter when the Bobcats tied the game at 45-45 on a bucket from Christian Simko.
Clarion went up 48-45 with 1:55 remaining, but the Rams’ Eric Christoff nailed a three with just under 39 seconds to tie it at 48-48.
Clarion missed a final shot, sending the game to overtime.
Johnsonburg took the early lead in the extra frame as Cameron Stelene converted a three-point play after getting fouled driving to the hoop.
That gave the hosts a 51-48 advantage.
Clarion, which was in the bonus most of the fourth quarter, got its chance at the foul line, as Calvin German dropped in both his shots to cut the lead to 51-50.
Stelene was fouled on the Rams’ next possession, and hit one of the free throws to keep the game in Johnsburg’s favor at 52-50.
A bucket from German tied the game at 52-52, before the Bobcats took a 53-52 advantage on a free throw from Simko.
With 1:42 to play in OT, Stelene knocked down a jumper to make it 54-53 Johnonsburg.
German returned the favor, taking the ball straight down and hitting a three to make it 56-54.
Johnsonburg called a timeout before turning the ball over on a five-second call on inbounds pass.
Clarion’s Beau Verdill was fouled on the possession, but missed both free throws.
The Rams’ Ethan Wells pulled down the rebound and the hosts called a timeout.
With 13 seconds remaining, Wells was fouled. He made both the free throws to tie the game at 56-56.
Clarion went down the court quickly and got the ball into Craddock, who appeared to have the ball blocked by Stelene. But a foul was called with 0.6 seconds remaining on the clock.
Craddock knocked both shots down, giving the Bobcats the Class A title.
German finished the game with 31 points, while Verdill and Simko had 10 points and five rebounds a piece.
Johnsonburg was led by Stelene, who had 24 points and 15 rebounds.
Christoff added 19 points, including five treys.
Johnsonburg ended the season at 14-5.
Clarion improved to 16-9. The Bobcats will face off against District 6 champ Bishop Carroll in the quarterfinals of the PIAA playoffs on Friday.
CLARION 58,
JOHNSONBURG 56 OT
Score by Quarters
Clarion 13 12 8 15 10 — 58
Jburg 8 11 18 11 8 — 56
Clarion—58
Calvin German 11 4-8 31, Ethan Burford 0 0-0 0, Hunter Craddock 2 3-4 7, Beau Verdill 3 4-9 10, Christian Simko 4 2-4 10.
Johnsonburg—56
Cameron Stelene 11 2-4 24, Gabe Watts 30-0 7, Eric Christoff 7 0-0 19, John Douglas 2 0-0 4, Jefferson Freeburg 0 0-0 0, Ethan Wells 0 2-2 2. Totals: 23 4-6 58.
Three-pointers: Clarion 5 (German 5). Johnsonburg 6 (Watts, Christoff 5).