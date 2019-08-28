DUBOIS — The DuBois Christian School boys soccer team couldn’t have faced a tougher opponent in its season opener Tuesday, as the Eagles hosted defending Allegheny Christian Athletic Association champion Blair County Christian.
And, the Bobcats showed why they are the defending champs as they ran past the Eagles, 9-1. Blair County scored three times in the first seven minutes before taking the foot off the pedal a little.
That didn’t mean the Bobcats still didn’t look to attack, even if it was at a slower pace that they did to start the game. The Bobcats netted six first-half goals before adding on three more in the second half in a game that featured a running clock for the final 26 minutes.
DuBois Christian’s goal came courtesy of senior Alex Hallowell, who found the back of the net with 24:08 left in the first half to make it a 3-1 game at the time. That proved to be DCS’ lone shot in the opening 40 minutes.
The Eagles recorded six shots in the second half but couldn’t cack the Bobcat defense and goalkeeping duo of Ethan Carn and Aiden Dull, who combined for four second-half saves.
“Our guys hustled and kept up with them at times in the game, but they are a great team and showed today why they are the defending champs,” said DuBois coach Scott Mowrey. “From the beginning of the game, it was obvious we were outmatched.
“We’ll try to get this out of the kids’ minds before the next game, and we’ll move on.”
Blair County wasted little time seizing control of the game, as the Bobcats blitzed the DCS net in the opening seven minutes.
DuBois Christian starting goalkeeper Zaden Thomas made a save on a hard shot 58 seconds into the game — one of 10 he made in the first half. However, the constant pressure proved too much for Thomas and his defense to handle as the Bobcats scored three times — two by Hudson Dull and one from Davis Dull — in a span of 1:48.
Hudson Dull’s second goal put the Bobcats up 3-0 just 6:46 into the game. Teammate Jonathon Hight had two chances to increase that lead in the minutes to follow but had one shot sail high and another go wide right.
Hallowell countered for DuBois Christian in the 16th minute as he scored on the Eagles’ first real push up the field. That was all the lone goal the Eagles could muster on the day though.
Blair County went on to score three more times before the half on goals by Colden Snyder (23:02), Davis Dull (34:16) and Garrett Ebersole (39:16).
DuBois Christian had the first scoring chance after the break, but Adam Mowrey’s shot was stopped by Carn in the fifth minute.
The Bobcats added to their lead just under 10 minutes later when Aaron Winters scored on a long direct kick outside the box on the right side. Eagles’ keeper Colin Thomas got his hands on the shot, but it wasn’t enough to keep the ball from finding the net.
DuBois Christian’s Gabe Hoover then had a pair of scoring chances, sending his first shot wide while the second was stopped.
In between those chances, Harrison Hollis scored for the Bobcats to make it an 8-1 game. Teammate Seth Nicodemus found the back of the net just over four minutes later to set the eventual final.
Hoover spent the final 13 minutes in net for the Eagles, stopping all three shots on goal he faced.
Meanwhile, DCS had two late scoring chances but came up empty. Levin Thompson made a strong run into the Bobcats box with just over two minutes left but couldn’t beat the defense, while Aiden Dull denied a last second-shot shot on goal by Zaden Thomas.
DuBois Christian returns to action Thursday with a game against Calvary Baptist-Meadville that will be played in Slippery Rock. The Eagles then travel to Calvary-Huntingdon on Tuesday.