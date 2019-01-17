DuBOIS — There are times that when the needle reaches ‘E’, it really does mean there’s nothing left in the tank.
That time came at the end of regulation for the DuBois Area High School girls basketball team as it came up empty in a 42-37 overtime loss to Bradford Wednesday.
The Lady Beavers (8-6 overall, 1-3 District 9 League) used up the last of their points in the waning minutes of regulation to tie the game and send it to overtime but had nothing in the way of offense after that as Bradford outscored them 5-0 in the extra stanza to come away with the victory.
The Lady Owls (2-9, 1-2 D-9 League) went with what worked for them throughout the game as Erica Marshall and Hannah Lary scored all of their points in OT.
The duo both ended with a game-high 15 points each but did it in slightly different ways. Lary banged down three 3-pointers, while Marshall was able to penetrate the DuBois defense for some good looks at the basket.
Meanwhile, the Lady Beavers were able to spread the ball out a little more evenly as only senior Maddie Smith reached double figures with 10 points.
Unfortunately, DuBois couldn’t really find something that worked consistently on offense and, even when it put together bunches of points, it was in an effort to work itself back into the game as the Lady Beavers held the lead just three times for a little more than eight minutes. Their largest lead was five points, 16-11, which came late in the second quarter.
Neither team came out of the gate particularly well, but it was DuBois that grabbed an early advantage before Lary scored five unanswered points over the final 1:17 of the first to give the Lady Owls an 8-4 lead to start the second.
Bradford pushed the lead to five points, 11-6, early in the second before DuBois scored five consecutive baskets to open up a 16-11 lead with less than a minute before the half.
But the Lady Owls were able to use the final minute to score back-to-back buckets and cut the lead to one at the break.
Bradford picked up right where it left off to open the third as it scored on three straight possessions to open up a five-point lead of its own.
DuBois rallied to get to within three points twice before another Bradford flurry give the Lady Owls a 29-20 advantage with less than two minutes left in the third.
But, once again, the Lady Beavers turned the tables on Bradford over the end of the third and start of the fourth using a 15-4 run to take a 35-33 lead with just over three minutes left on the clock.
Lary then scored the next four points to give Bradford a 37-35 lead with 30 seconds left.
DuBois’ Guiher then turned in a couple big plays on defense to keep its hopes alive.
The first came on a Bradford pass at midcourt which resulted in a turnover and the game-tying bucket by DeSalve while the second gave the Lady Beavers a chance at the buzzer but the shot was short, sending the game to OT.
After that it was all Bradford as Marshall and Lary scored the final five to give the Lady Owls the win.
DuBois will now host Bald Eagle Area at 4 p.m. Saturday.
