DuBOIS — Championship games often create unlikely or unsung heroes, and that proved to be the case Monday as fifth-seeded DuBois Central Catholic upended sixth-seeded Elk County Catholic, 7-4, for the District 9 Class A title in a battle of teams not many expected to be in the finals at the start of the postseason.
Both teams sent their aces to the mound — Brandin Anderson for DCC and Tommy Slay for ECC — and both were hit early as the game was deadlocked at 3-3 after two innings.
It was at that point that Anderson told his coaches he was feeling some pain/soreness in his pitching shoulder. The junior still started the third but was pulled by head coach Adam Fox after allowing a leadoff single to Luke Ginther.
Insert Kaden Brezenski, who took over for Anderson after tossing a couple warm up pitches in the bullpen between innings in case he was needed.
All the sophomore righty did was shut down the ECC offense from there.
The Crusaders had scored three runs, all earned, on four hits in two-plus innings against Anderson but mustered just one hit and an unearned run against Brezenski in the final five innings.
Brezenski retired the first 12 batters he faced — three up and three down in his first four innings of work — before Crusader Isaac Dellaquila reached on a leadoff error in the seventh.
Elk County managed to push a run across in that final innings and while loading the bases with two outs but Brezenski closed the door there when he got Jordan DePrator to foul out to senior Zach Spellen at third to end the game, sending the Cardinals and their fans into a frenzy. Brezenski struck out three and walked one.
“That performance by Kaden Brezenski was absolutely one to remember, and one for the ages,” said Fox. “To come in in that moment and be absolutely stone cold, just calm was impressive. He filled up the zone up and trusted his defense and didn’t try to do too much. It was awesome to watch.
“I have to give Brandin credit too. As far as I knew, he was fine. Then he came in after second and said, ‘coach, my shoulder is really sore.’ I told him to go warm up and let me know how you feel. He said he was going to try to grind it out, but I told him if I saw one little twitch he was out.
“We decided to make the move and guys stepped up. That’s what they do. This is a true ‘team.’ If you told me we were going to be the home team in the finals of districts halfway through the season I would have laughed. They way we were playing then.
“Like I’ve said, it’s easy to coach when you have a bunch of talented guys that are going to play college ball. But, when you have a group that need to play together like this, and we are a challenging group, they pulled together and are peaking at the right time. I told them at the beginning we’re going to be chasing .500 all year. I told them if we get into the playoffs and we make a run at it, you never know.
“And, here we are today. I can’t say enough about this group of kids and how they have come together and figured it out and collectively done it. We have different guys stepping up left and right every game.”
The championship game victory was a result of a that total team effort for DCC spearheaded by Brezenski. However, ECC starter Tommy Slay did his best to help keep his team in the game was he matched zeroes with Brezenski in the fourth and fifth innings after the Cardinals had grabbed a 4-3 advantage with a run in the third.
However, DCC got to Slay for three runs in the sixth — an inning that proved to be the difference in the game.
And, it was Brezenski who jump-started that big inning with a leadoff triple on a ball hit into left-center that ECC’s Luke Ginther couldn’t make a nice running catch on. The ball tipped off the edge of his glove and rolled towards the way before the Crusaders tracked it down.
Ben Gritzer followed with a walk before Cartar Kosko singled to left to bring home courtesy runner Neel Gupta to make it 5-3. Spellen then bunted up the runners, but ECC managed to cut a run down at the plate on a ball hit by Matt Pyne.
Central Catholic wasn’t done in the inning though, as Carter Hickman delivered a huge two-out, two-run triple to right. Crusader Mason McAllister tried to make a diving catch on a sinking liner and couldn’t make the play. Kosko and Pyne each raced home on the triple to give DCC a four-run lead (7-3) entering the seventh.
Hickman was 2-for-3 with the triple and three RBIs on the day. Brezenski was the only other Cardinal with two hits.
Elk County tried to put together a comeback in its final at-bat, as the Crusaders finally solved Brezenski a little.
Dellaquila ended the righty’s run of 12 straight errors when he reached on the a leadoff error. However, he was promptly erased at second when Joey Geci hit into a fielder’s choice.
After a popup for out No. 2, David Anderson reached on DCC’s second error of the inning to exend the game. Dominic Zambanini made that miscue hurt when he rifled a single to center to plate Geci to make it a three-run game at 7-4.
Ginther then walked to load the bases, but Brezenski end any thoughts of a rally there when he got DePrator to foul out to end the game and give DCC’s seniors — Spellen, Damon Foster and Dante Armanini — their second district title of their careers. They were all part of the 2018 championship squad as freshmen.
Brandin Anderson struck out the side in the first around a one-out double by David Anderson, then the Cardinals grabbed an early lead with a pair of run in the bottom half of the first.
Pyne led with a walk and stole second before Hickman drew a walk himself. Pyne scored when Armanini hit into a fielder’s choice, with Foster singled home Armanini two batters later to make it 2-0.
Elk County answered right back with a three-run second.
The Crusaders loaded the bases with one out on as Joe Tettis and Isaac Dellaquila drew walks around an infield single by Mark Kraus. Anderson then struck out Geci, but Tommy Slay came through with a two-out, two-run single to tie the game. David Anderson then singled home a run to put ECC up 3-2.
The early back-and-forth battle continued as DCC knotted things again in the bottom half when Pyne drew a two-out walk, stole second and scored on a single by Hickman.
Brezenski then took over on the mound in the third, retiring three straight after Ginther’s leadoff single vs. Anderson. The Cardinal offense then gave Brezenski a lead he never relinquished when courtesy runner Neel Gupta scored on a Gritzer groundout in the bottom of the third.
Brezenski did the rest from there, while his offense added the three big insurance runs in the sixth.
“First of all, credit to Adam Fox. He’s a great friend of mine, and the boys for DuBois Central played hard,” said ECC coach James Slay. “If I’m going to lose a championship game, I’d rather lose it to Adam than anybody else, so good luck to them.
“As far as we’re concerned, I was very happy with the pitching. But, in a game like this, these guys are inexperienced and I think the jitters get the most of them and it takes a little while to settle in.
“I said it at the beginning of the season, this is a season about us learning on the fly because we didn’t have much preparation in the offseason. Having the opportunity to get to play and be where we’re at, I feel very fortunate four our team. i think we did a good job handling the learning the curve (on fly) during games and during the season.
“There were times where we needed to be more timely in putting at-bats together. Brandin Anderson pitches hard and our goal was to get him out of the game, but not to get him out of the game injured. We got him out, but that No. 6 (Brezenski) was just tough to hit.
“We pounded the pitching machine all week trying to run high 80s to get ready for Brandin, and I felt like the off-speed stuff we’d be okay with. But, that off-speed pitch and release point (of Brezenski), we just couldn’t find it, Credit to him as well.”
The two rivals had won the last two D-9 Class A titles — ECC in 2019 and DCC in 2018 — but each entered the postseason with losing records after battling through a tough schedule with young rosters in regards to players with varsity experience.
Even after pulling off a pair of upsets to reach the finals, both teams are still under .500 entering next week’s state playoffs.
The Cardinals improved to 10-11 with the win and will host the third-place team from the WPIAL at a District 9 site on Monday in the opening round of the PIAA postseason.
The Crusaders, who fell to 8-13, will travel to the Pittsburgh area on Monday to play the WPIAL champion.
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 7,
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 4
Score by Innings
ECC 030 000 1 — 4
DCC 211 003 x — 7
Elk County Catholic—4
Tommy Slay p 4012, David Anderson 2b 4021, Dominic Zambanini dh 4011, Andrew Dellaquila pr 0000, Mason McAllister rf 0000, Luke Ginther cf 3010, Jorda DePrator ss 4000, Joe Tettis 3b 2100, Mark Kraus 1b 3110, Isaac Dellaquila c 2100, Joey Geci lf 3100. Totals: 29-4-6-4.
DuBois Central Catholic—7
Matt Pyne cf 2300, Carter Hickman 2b 3023, Dante Armanini rf-lf 4111, Brandin Anderson p-1b 2110, Damon Foster ss 2011, Kaden Brezenski 3b-p 3120, Ben Gritzer c 2011, Cartar Kosko 3110, Zach Spellen 1b-3b 2000. Totals: 23-7-8-6.
Errors: ECC 0, DCC 2. LOB: ECC 7, DCC 5. DP: ECC 1, DCC 0. 2B: Anderson. 3B: Hickman, Brezenski. SAC: Foster, Spellen. HBP: B. Anderson (by Slay). SB: Ginter, DePrator, Kraus; Pyne 2, Hickman, Armanini 1.
Pitching
ECC: Tommy Slay-6 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 4 BB, 1 SO, 1 HB.
DCC: Brandin Anderson-2+ IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO; Kaden Brezenski-5 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO.
Winning pitcher: Brezenski. Losing pitcher: Slay.