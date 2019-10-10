PUNXSUTAWNEY — Chanell Britten’s record-setting senior season continued Wednesday in an 8-0 win at Punxsutawney as she scored a hat-trick to become Brockway’s all-time leading scorer — boy or girl.
Britten’s three goals put her at 150 for her standout career — one more than Phil Esposito who held the boys school record at 149. Britten passed Esposito’s sister Juli (135 goals) as the school’s leading girls scorer when she found the back of the net four times in a 6-2 victory against Brookville on Sept. 25.
Britten now stands alone as the all-time leading scorer, boy or girl, in Tri-County Area history.
Danielle Wood added two goals in the win, while Morgan Lindemuth, Mackenzie Overbeck and Emily Botwright each scored once.
Lindemuth added two assists while Wood, Amanda Decker, and Madalynne Heckman each set up a goal. Overbeck and Britten combined on the shutout in net.
Brockway is back in action today at Kane, then plays Ridgway in its final home game of the regular season on Tuesday.