BROCKWAY — It’s often said in sports that records are meant to be broken, and that’s exactly what happened Wednesday evening in Brockway as the biggest individual record the Lady Rover soccer program has change hands.
That record — the most career goals by a Lady Rover — had been held by Juli Esposito at 135 since she finished her senior season in the fall of 2014. That mark also stood as the career goals ever by a girls player in the Tri-County Area.
Both of those honors now belong to Lady Rover senior Chanell Britten, who scored four goals Wednesday to first tie, then move ahead of Esposito on as the girls record holder for both Brockway and the Tri-County Area. Britten currently sits at 138 goals following her performance against the Lady Raiders.
“It’s kind of crazy,” said Britten about breaking Esposito’s record. “I knew coming in (to tonight) I needed two goals, but I knew Brookville was going to be tough. I knew my team was behind me though, and every goal started with them. They have all been a big help to me through all this.
“It was my wildest dream to hit her record. She was a college soccer player, and that’s all I’ve ever wanted to be. And, it’s special because I just committed this past weekend (to Point Park College). She’s been a role model to me, and I’ve always looked up to her.”
While the night ended in celebration for Britten and the rest of the Lady Rovers, it didn’t start out that way as Brookville looked to spoil the evening by taking an early 1-0 lead just 10:21 into the game. The Lady Raiders maintained that 1-0 edge for more than 19 minutes as their defense and keeper Jordan Cook did a good job bottling up Britten and Brockway offense.
However, Britten struck with just over 10 minutes left in the half to tie the game and Esposito’s mark. It looked like the game would go to the half tied, but Britten changed all that in a blink of an eye when Brockway was awarded a corner kick in the final 15 seconds.
Freshman Amanda Decker quickly took that corner from the right side and lofted a pass into the box that Britten headed inside the far post with seven seconds left on the clock. The goal gave Brockway a 2-1 lead and Britten the program’s all-time scoring record at 136.
“I’ll remember that one sure,” said Britten. “There was only like 15 seconds (when Brockway awarded corner kick). I hit her head (Brookville defender) and I hit the ball, and I didn’t know which one I hit first until I saw it go in (the net).
“And, it was great to do it (break record) at home. Last year when I hit 100 goals, it was on the road and my aunt wasn’t there. That (100 goals) meant a lot to me, but not having her there was hard. But, everyone was here tonight, and that made it special.”
The goal helped change the momentum even though Brookville tied the game (2-2) 1:20 into the second half. Britten countered just 24 seconds later to complete the hat-trick before adding her fourth in the 51st minute as Brockway pulled away for a 6-2 victory.
Britten said the team may have been playing a little tight in the first half with her on the cusp of breaking the record.
“They knew the record could be broken tonight, and we talked with girls about how they were going to do all this stuff for me, which was awesome,” said Britten. “I definitely think when (record) goal went in, it was momentum changing, especially with 15 seconds left or whatever it was.”
Lady Rover head coach Jessica (Byerly) Leadbetter, who still owns Brookville’s all-time goal mark at 111, had nothing but praise for her senior.
“She’s been working hard the past four years towards that (record),” said Leadbetter. “We haven’t really talked too much about it. We always said if it happens it happens, but we weren’t focusing on that. Her team has been behind her 100 percent, and it was a big night for everybody.
“It was nice it happened here at home for her. And, if it didn’t happen tonight, we knew we had another home game (tonight) vs. Kane. It was good timing and nice to do it here with her family and fans and the whole team here to support her.”
Britten, along with Esposito and Leadbetter, are among only six girls in the Tri-County Area to ever reach the 100 goal milestone. The others are Brockway graduate Amanda Lindemuth (100), Brookville grad Aubrey Fenstermacher (103) and current St. Marys senior Lauren Eckert who was at 126 as of Tuesday.
Britten has the chance to become Brockway’s all-time goal scorer — girl or boy — as she is only 11 goals behind the boys record of 149 held by Juli Esposito’s older brother Phil Esposito (2013 graduate).