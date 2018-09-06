With Week 1 in the books, all eyes turn towards Week 2, as all 11 Tri-County Area teams are back in action this Friday night.
While some area teams look to continue their strong starts to the season, others are looking to right the ship after slow starts.
Brockway, Clearfield, Ridgway, Redbank Valley and Clarion will all look to move to 3-0 on the season this week.
On the other side, DuBois and St. Marys will look to avoid starting their seasons 0-3.
Brookville, Elk County Catholic, Clarion-Limestone and Curwensville will all look to move above .500, as they enter this week’s action at 1-1.
All nine contests kickoff Friday at 7 p.m.
Here is a closer look at the Week 2 games featuring area teams:
Warren (1-1)
at DuBois (0-2)
DuBois remains had home for the third week in a row to open their season, as the Beavers will look to avoid losing all three contests.
In their opening two games, DuBois score an average of just 7.5 points per game, while defensively they allowed 34.5 points per contest.
Warren opened their season with a 31-7 win at home over Fairview, before falling 59-38 last week at home at the hands of Fort LeBoeuf.
The Dragons hit the road for the first time this season and will look for their passing game to lead them to a victory.
Warren starting quarterback Jake Kupchella has thrown for 661 yards and six touchdowns this season, while throwing just one interception on the year.
DuBois will look to limit the big plays on defense, while on offense they must improve on their red zone play and convert long drives into touchdowns.
Brockway (2-0)
at St. Marys (0-2)
While the Rovers have started their season off with a pair of hard-fought wins, the Dutchmen have gotten off to a rough start to their year.
Brockway is 2-0 on the season, but those two wins came by just three points each, a 27-24 win over Karns City on the road in the opener, then a 28-25 win at home over Brookville last week.
While Week 1 saw St. Marys’ defense show improvements, they have yet to score any points offensively, their only points of the season coming on a safety in a 14-2 loss at Bradford last Friday.
Brockway will look to continue their success in the running game, as Tyler Serafini and Jon Wood both had strong games running the ball in their win over Brookville.
St. Marys will need to continue to improve defensively, as well as find a way to break through on offense.
The Dutchmen have had goal-line opportunities in both of their games so far this season, but have yet to find the end zone.
Punxsutawney (0-2)
at Brookville (1-1)
After winning a shootout in Week 0 over Bradford, the Raiders suffered a tough loss on the road against Brockway last week.
For Punxsutawney, the season has brought two big losses, on the road against Clarion in the opener and last week at home against Karns City.
While the Chucks offense improved last week, their defense is still struggling and currently allowing 41 points per game.
The big question for Brookville this week is will quarterback Jack Krug return from injury behind center.
Krug, a sophomore, opened the season with a record-breaking performance in a 69-60 win over Bradford, but exited with an apparent shoulder injury early in last week’s loss to Brockway.
Freshman quarterback Tate Lindemuth stepped in for Krug last week with a strong performance.
Central (1-1)
at Clearfield (2-0)
The Bison are one of five area teams to begin their season with back-to-back wins and will look to make it three in a row this week in their home opener.
Clearfield opened the season with a 28-3 win at DuBois, before traveling to Penns Valley and coming away with a 56-42 victory in Week 1.
The Bison will look for another big game from senior running back Caleb Freeland, who rushed for 133 yards on 16 carries and five touchdowns in last week’s win.
For Central, the season got underway with a 32-6 win on the road over Northern Bedford County, but Week 1 brought a 33-14 home loss to Tyrone.
The Dragons have been hurt by turnovers so far this season, as they have lost three fumbles and thrown four interceptions in two games.
Union-A-C Valley (1-1)
at Curwensville (1-1)
The Golden Tide will look to win their second straight game, as they host Union-A-C Valley, who is also looking for a second win in a row after losing their opener.
Curwensville got the season started with a 34-14 loss on the road against Elk County Catholic, but bounced back with a 58-6 win on the road over Cameron County Saturday night.
The Falcon Knights went from being shut out in their first game, to recording a shut out in their second contest of the year.
Union-A-C Valley opened with a 40-0 loss at Clarion-Limestone, but topped Sheffield 47-0 at home last week.
Moniteau (1-1)
vs. Ridgway (2-0)
at Johnsonburg
The Rovers have started their season with a pair of dominant victories, as they will look to move to 3-0 against Moniteau.
Ridgway has relied on a balanced running attack and a dual-attack at quarterback to top St. Marys on the road and Kane at home so far this year.
Last week it was Paul Gresco to lead the way behind center with 139 passing yards and two touchdowns, both going to Daunte Allegretto.
After opening their season with a 14-13 win on the road over Kane, Moniteau fell 34-14 at home to Clarion in Week 1.
Ridgway has been strong on both sides of the ball this season, outscoring their opponents 76-6 in their first two contests.
Elk County Catholic (1-1)
at Redbank Valley (2-0)
Redbank Valley will look to win their third game in a row to open the season, while Elk County Catholic will look to bounce back from a loss last week.
The Bulldogs have started their season off 2-0, outscoring Keystone and Otto-Eldred by a combined 72-26 in those wins.
The Crusaders hit the road for the third game in a row after winning their opener at Curwensville and falling last week at Coudersport.
Redbank Valley will look to dual threat quarterback Keaton Kahle to continue his strong season, as the junior has thrown for 330 yards and rushed for 115 yards this season.
Clarion (2-0
at Karns City (1-1)
The Bobcats look to move to 3-0, as they hit the road for the second straight week to face Karns City, who is looking for a second win in a row.
Clarion will look to Archer Mills to continue his strong play behind center, as the senior quarterback has thrown for 306 yards and five touchdowns this year.
On the ground, the dual rushing attack of Cutter Boggess and Sam Minich has led the Bobcats this year.
The duo has combined for 389 yards on the ground and five scores so far this season.
Karns City will look to build off of a road win over Punxsutawney last week after falling at home to Brockway in their opening game.
Clarion-Limestone (1-1)
at Keystone (1-1)
The Lions will look to get back in the win column this week, as they hit the road to face Keystone.
In Week 0, Clarion Limestone dominated Union-A-C Valley in a 40-0 win at home, but fell at Smethport 28-18 in their first road game of the year.
Keystone will look for their first home victory of the year, as they fell 41-18 at home to Redbank Valley before topping Port Allegany 42-24 on the road last Friday.
Clarion-Limestone will have to slow down Keystone quarterback Isaak Jones, who has passed for 363 yards and five scores this year.
