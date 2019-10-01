DuBOIS — A hat trick from Noah Bash powered visiting Brockway to a 5-0 victory over DuBois Central Catholic Monday.
Linkin Nichols added a pair of second half goals for the Rovers, as Bash had the lone goal in the opening 40 minutes to give his team a 1-0 advantage at the half.
Bash and Nichols then alternated goals after the break as Brockway added four goals to its lead to secure the 5-0 win.
The Rovers had a flurry of opportunities in the early going, as they fired shot after shot towards goal, but every one that found its way on target was turned away by DCC goalkeeper Parker Meholick.
Meholick had seven saves in the first 23 minutes of play to keep Brockway off the board and the game tied at zero.
On the other end, Rover keeper Lewis Painter saw much less action, as DCC’s lone shot during that stretch came from Harrison Starr and sailed over the bar in the 13th minute.
Brockway was finally able to break through in the 24th minute as Garret Park worked his way around a Cardinal defender at the edge of the box before sending a cross into the middle.
Park’s low cross found its way to Bash, who fired a shot into the back of the net for his first tally of the afternoon.
The Rovers finished with a 9-2 edge in shots in the opening half, as DCC did not record a single shot on goal, as a Lenny Swisher shot in the final five minutes of the half also went high.
“It wasn’t pretty tonight that’s for sure, but a couple of them clutched up and scored some goals and we come out of here with a good victory,” Brockway head coach Andy Daugherty said.
“It’s something about this field, we don’t play very well on this field for some reason, but 5-0, we’ll take it.”
Brockway continued to keep the pressure on in DCC’s end of the field to start the second half, as a shot from Nichols went just high and hit off the crossbar and bounced back into play.
Bash got on the end of the deflection and converted the open look on goal for his second goal to make it a two-goal game just over six minutes into the second half.
A little over a minute later, Nichols made a run into the box and sent a shot on goal as Meholick turned it away, but was unable to corral the rebound, which bounced right back to Nichols for an open look on goal which he converted to push the lead to 3-0.
In the 59th minute Bash finished off his hat trick as he made a run into the box around a DCC defender and ripped a low shot past Meholick and inside the far post.
Nichols scored the final goal of the game when he dribbled his way between a pair of Cardinals inside the box and converted a one-on-one opportunity against Meholick to bring the score to 5-0 with 17:06 left to play.
DuBois Central did not go down without a fight, as its three shots on goal in the game all came in the final 20 minutes and change.
The first came from Neel Gupta with just over 20 minutes left to play, as Painter was there to make the save, while the Cardinals’ best scoring opportunity of the afternoon came in the closing minutes.
In the 78th minute DCC earned a free kick just outside the box, as Tristen Engle looked to take the kick quickly before the Rovers could get set up defensively.
Engle ripped a shot around Brockway’s three-man wall, as Painter had to lay out to his left to make the save on the well-struck shot.
The rebound bounced out to the Cardinals as another shot went right to Painter just as he was getting back to his feet for his third and final save as he recorded the shutout.
“We had the right ideas and plan for the game, just sooner or later a team better than you is going to eventually figure it out and score some goals,” DCC head coach Phil Esposito said.
“The kids keep battling, they at least want to get a couple goals even if we still lose the game, it’s a long season, but the kids aren’t quitting so we’ve got couple good games coming up where we could get a couple wins.”
On the other end Meholick finished with 10 saves as Brockway closed the game with a 25-8 edge in shots as well as a 6-0 advantage in corner kicks.
“He (Meholick) played pretty good, he’s come a long way since the first time we played them, he was playing a lot better angles and making some good saves on us,” Daugherty said.
Brockway returns to the pitch today as it hosts Punxsutawney at 7 p.m., while DCC is back in action Wednesday at home against Clarion-Limestone at 4 p.m.