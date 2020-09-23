BROCKWAY — The Brockway boys soccer team captured its second win in a week against Redbank Valley Tuesday night, blanking the Bulldogs 5-0 at Frank Varischetti Field.
Brockway, which won 4-1 at Redbank last Tuesday, controlled the action for most of the night on its home turf — outshooting the Bulldogs 28-6. However, the Rovers struggled to find the back of the net, thanks largely to the play of Redbank keeper Owen Magagnotti who recorded 17 saves.
Magagnotti kept the Bulldogs in the game most of the night, as the Rovers scored once on a penalty kick and also got a goal when a Redbank defender deflected in a Brockway corner kick.
Ryan Lin led the Rovers with a pair of goals, while freshman Evan Botwright and Marcus Bennett also scored. Noah Bash had two assists for the Rovers (4-1), who were off a 16-0 win at Forest Monday night.
“The possession was great tonight, but finishing was another story,” said Rovers coach Andy Daugherty. “I don’t know if they came in a little half speed after last night (win at Forest) or what. I think we settled a little (for shots) and didn’t place the ball very well in the corners, but their keeper played well. When we played them down there, he played a great game too definitely keeping them in ball games.
“We did come come in pretty thin tonight too and had five people not be able to play tonight. But, we had a couple freshman step up early. Evan Botwright came up big for us and scored a nice goal, and Dylan Bash in the back did a nice job. All the freshmen went out there and hustled and played pretty good tonight.”
Redbank came out strong on the opening whistle, with Koltin Kline recording the game’s first shot just over two minutes in — an effort that was stopped by Brockway keeper Lewis Painter.
Brockway countered with a scoring chance just 40 seconds later for Bennett that was turned away by Magagnotti. The Rovers then earned a corner just over two minutes later, and Nolan Swanson’s bending boot found its way into the net off a Bulldogs defender to make it 1-0 just 4:32 into the game.
The Bulldogs tried to answer right back, with Kline getting a steal after a long ball was played into the Rovers’ end. However, Kline’s shot from inside the box was stopped by Painter. The Rovers senior keeper made six saves in the shutout.
The remainder of the half pretty much belonged to the Rovers, who kept the pressure on Magagnotti. The Bulldog keeper was up to the challenge as he made stopped a long shot by Bennett before denying a pair of shots by Garret Park — making a diving save on one of those. He also turned away an effort by Botwright from the right side of the box.
Brockway finally cracked Magagnotti in the 26th minute when Bash made a strong run into the box and made a cross to Botwright, who fired a quick shot past a defender and into the net for a 2-0 Rovers’ lead.
After Magagnotti made two more saves, the Rovers struck again with 5:25 left in the half when Bash slipped a pass through a pair of defenders to Lin, who finished off the play to put Brockway up 3-0.
The Rovers had a chance to make 4-0 just over a minute later when Bash was fouled in the box and earned a penalty shot. However, Bash’s shot clanged off the left post.
Bash had three more scoring chances in the final four minutes, but Magagnotti stopped two of those shots. The Rover finally got a shot past the keeper on the third — but that attempt from the end line went between Magagnotti and the near post and rolled through a wide open goal mouth out of harm’s way.
The second half was all Brockway, as the Rovers outshot the Bulldogs 15-1. And, that lone shot for Redbank came from Landon Pence with 1:55 to play and was stopped by Painter.
All those shots didn’t equate to many goals for the Rovers in the final 40 minutes though as they found cracking Magagnotti tough once again. He kept the Rovers off the scoreboard for 32 minutes before Bennett blasted home a penalty kick with 7:54 remaining after Bash was tripped up in the box.
Brockway’s final goal came with 33 seconds remaining when Lin redirected home a corner kick taken by Jared Marchiori. The Rovers finished with a 15-0 advantage in corners in the game.
Brockway is off until Tuesday when it hosts Brookville.
BROCKWAY 5,
REDANK VALLEY 0
Score by Halves
Redbank 0 0 — 0
Brockway 3 2 — 5
Scoring Summary
First Half
BW—Redbank own goal, 4:32.
BW—Evan Botwright (Noah Bash assist), 25:04.
BW—Ryan Lin (Noah Bash assist), 34:35.
Second Half
BW—Marcus Bennett (PK).
BW—Ryan Lin (Jared Marchiori assist), 39:27.
Statistics
Shots: Redbank 6, Brockway 28. Saves: Redbank 17 (Owen Magagotti), Brockway 6 (Lewis Painter). Corner kicks: Redbank 0, Brockway 15.