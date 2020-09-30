DuBOIS — Coming off a lopsided home win vs Brookville Monday night, the Brockway boys soccer team kept that momentum rolling Tuesday afternoon in an 8-0 victory against rival DuBois Central Catholic.
The Rovers came out firing on all cylinders from the get-go, scoring in the opening minute on a long direct kick by Eric Young that appeared to be just inside the midfield stripe.
Young’s boot, which made it over top DCC keeper Ian Boland and under the crossbar was a precursor of things to come as the Rovers put together in impressive opening 20 minutes.
Brockway scored on seven of its first 11 shots in those first 20 minutes, an offensive explosion led by senior Dom Inzana who netted a hat-trick. Five different Rovers scored in the first half and six overall in the game as Brockway improved to 7-1 on the season.
Young’s early goal after a foul just 46 seconds in gave the Rovers the lead before all the fans in attendance were even settled.
Central Catholic tried to answer back, earning a long direct kick of its own in the fourth minute. However, Brockway keeper Lewis Painter made an easy save. Painter recorded to two saves, both in the first half, as he and Jacob Maze combined on the shutout.
Brockway then seized control of the game with four goals in a 5-minute span to quickly go up 5-0.
Inzana netted the first two of those goals. The first came in the sixth minute when the ball found Inzana in the middle of the DCC box. His initial shot was stopped by Cardinal keeper Ian Boland. However, the rebound came right back to Inzana, who buried his second attempt into the back of the net.
Inzana was back at it just over two minutes later when he scored on a long shot near the top of the box to make it 3-0 just 7:51 into the game. Teammate Jared Marchiori scored on a similar shot 58 seconds later. Boland tried to make the save, but the ball deflected in off his hands.
The Rovers needed just 36 seconds to strike again. This time it was Ryan Lin, who corralled a goal kick by the Cardinals and quickly dribbled into the box and blasted home a shot for a 5-0 Brockway lead in the 11th minute.
Brockway kept the pressure on, getting two more goals before the 17-minute mark. Garrett Park scored off a Noah bash cross in the 16th minute, while Inzana completed his hat-trick just over a minute later.
The Rovers started to move some people around after the midway point but still had its share of scoring chances. Marcus Bennett had a sot sail high in the 28th minute, while Boland made saves on shots by Dylan Antonuccio and Dylan Bash shortly thereafter to help keep it a 7-0 game at the break.
The pace of the game and shots on goal slowed a little in the second half with the Rovers holding the big lead.
Boland made a diving save on a Dylan Bask save in the 58th minute, then turned away a shot by Johnathan Knox less than a minute later.
Brockway netted its final goal in the 67th minute when Marchiori slipped a pass by a DCC defender in the box to Dylan Bash, who wasted little time finding the net with 13:35 to play.
Central Catholic’s lone second half shot came less than a minute, but AJ Jenkins’ effort from the right side of the box hit the side of the Rover net.
Brockway is off until Tuesday when the Rovers travel to Punxsutawney. The Chucks handed the Rovers their lone loss (1-0) back on Sept. 17. Central Catholic travels to Brookville on Thursday.
BROCKWAY 8, DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 1
Score by Halves
Brockway 7 1 — 8
DCC 0 0 — 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
BW—Eric Young (Direct Kick), 0:46
BW—Dom Inzana, 3:29.
BW—Dom Inzana, 7:51.
BW—Jared Marchiori, 9:49.
BW—Ryan Lin, 11:25.
BW—Garret Park (Noah Bash assist), 15:08.
BW—Dom Inzana, 16:22.
Second Half
BW—Dylan Bash (Jared Marchiori assist), 66:25.
Statistics
Shots: Brockway 28, DCC 3. Saves: Brockway 2 (Lewis Painter 2, Jacob Maze 0), DCC 10 (Ian Boland). Corner kicks: Brockway 5, DCC 3.