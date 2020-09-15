BROCKWAY — The late start to the season because of COVID-19 didn’t seem to phase the Brockway boys soccer team, as the Rovers came out firing on all cylinders in the first half Monday in an 11-0 victory against DuBois Central Catholic at Frank Varischetti Field.
The Rovers peppered the DCC net with shots early and often in the first 40 minutes of the season, outshooting the Cardinals 25-2 in the first half (38-4 in the game).
Brockway found the back of the net seven times in the half to seize control of the game before adding for more goals in the second half with the mercy rule clock running.
Seven different Rovers found the scorebook, led by Noah Bash who netted a hat trick while adding an assist. Nolan Swanson scored twice in the first half, while Dylan Antonuccio did the same in the second half. Ryan Lin, Eric Young, Jared Marchiori and Chase Azzato also added goals in the lopsided victory.
As bad as the final score looks, DCC keeper Ian Boland kept the game from getting well out of hand as he recorded 16 saves — 10 in the first half.
“I was real happy with the start. We were passing the ball nice and getting good looks instead of just settling for stuff,” said Brockway coach Andy Daugherty. “The first 10 minutes was probably the best 10 minutes we’ve played to open a game the last two years.
“The second half we started out a little slow, but they got it back together a little bit. But, we were getting some of the younger guys in there and getting them some experience.
“Conditioning was definitely a factor, so we were rotating a lot of people in, but that was to be expected. Overall, I’m pretty happy with what we worked on (in preseason) and came out an accomplished.”
Brockway wasted little time grabbing the lead, as Lin opened the scoring just past the 4-minute mark. He took across from Bash and fired a shot on goal that Boland stopped. The Cardinal couldn’t coral the ball though, as the rebound went right back to Lin, who didn’t miss a second time.
The Rovers kept the pressure on Boland from there but struggled to add a second goal over the ensuing seven minutes. Bash had two shots be just off the mark, while Garret Park and Marchiori also just missed on scoring chances. Lin also had a shot turned away by Boland.
Young put Brockway back in the scoreboard in the 12th minute when he took a drop pass from Park and fired a laser from 25 yards out into the net for a 2-0 lead.
Swanson made it 3-0 just over two minutes later when he blasted home a shot from just inside the top of the box. He scored again on an even longer shot with 21:32 left in the half.
Marchiori struck less than a minute later, as he blasted home a second shot after his initial attempt was blocked by a defender. The goal gave the Rovers a commanding 5-0 lead just before the midway point of the first half.
Brockway may have stepped off the gas a little in the first half after Marchiori’s goal, as its passing wasn’t quite as crisp in the final 20 minutes or so. The Rovers still added to their lead though, as Bash found the back of the net twice to make it 7-0 at the break.
Bash completed the natural hat-trick when he redirected home a corner kick in the 61st minute in the second half. Azzato made it 9-0 just under two minutes later when he slid a shot inside the left post.
Antonuccio scored both his goals in the final 10 minutes on near identical long-range shots from outside the DCC box.
Brockway keeper Lewis Painter needed to make just one save in the game, as he and Jacob Maze — who went into net late in the second half — combined on the shutout.
Brockway (1-0) is back in action today at Redbank Valley while DCC (0-1) hosts Brookville on Wednesday.
BROCKWAY 11,
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 0
Score by Halves
DCC 0 0 — 0
Brockway 7 4 — 11
Scoring Summary
First Half
BW—Ryan Lin (Noah Bash assist), 4:01.
BW—Eric Young (Garret Park assist), 11:32.
BW—Nolan Swanson, 13:34.
BW—Nolan Swanson, 18:28.
BW—Jared Marchiori, 19:14.
BW—Noah Bash, 25:49.
BW—Noah Bash, 37:35.
Second Half
BW—Noah Bash, 60:33.
BW—Chase Azzato, 62:26.
BW—Dylan Antonuccio, 70:59.
BW—Dylan Antonuccio, 76:39.
Statistics
Shots: DCC 4, Brockway 38. Saves: DCC 16 (Ian Boland), Brockway 1 (Lewis Painter). Corner kicks: DCC 0, Brockway 5.