BROCKWAY — Rivals Brockway and DuBois Central Catholic matched up for the third time this season Wednesday night, and it was the host Rovers who used a strong second-quarter push to come away with a 46-36 victory to win the season series.
After a back-and-forth opening eight minutes, Brockway outscored the Cardinals 18-9 in the second quarter to take a 12-point lead (27-15) at the half. The Rovers went into the break on a high, as Elijah Snell hit a 3-pointer from the right corner on an inbounds play with 4.4 seconds left in the half. Snell’s trey cancelled on a triple by DCC’s Harrison Starr with 20 seconds remaining.
Brockway actually closed the half on a 23-9 spurt that spanned both quarter, as the Rovers scored the final five points of the first period. Alec Freemer led that first-half charge, as the Rover netted 14 of his game-high 16 points in the first half.
Freemer was the lone Brockway player to reach double figures. Austin Schmader added seven points, while Jon Wood had six to help lead the Rovers to their fourth win of the season (4-10) and second against DCC (2-13).
The teams split their first two meetings — with DCC winning 43-41 at home on Dec. 13 and the Rovers winning 56-50 in the consolation game of the DuBois Holiday Tournament on Dec. 28.
“We know each other so well, and everyone plays against each other in at the Y,” said Brockway coach Rick Clark. “Because, we knew each other so well, sometimes its hard to find your comfort zone. Everyone gets up for this game, and you want to beat the next door neighbor. We’ve had three good, closely contested games this year.
“Tonight, we had some real good ball movement that first half and some ball reversals to get the defense to shift and get us a few more openings. I thought we also did a real good job getting a couple staggered (screens) for Alec to get a couple shots early to get going.
Elijah Snell hit big 3 there at the end half to extend it back to double figures. Then in second half, I thought our offense did a good job not forcing it too much. It didn’t always look the prettiest, but we got enough stops and made enough free throws down the stretch.”
Brockway jumped out to a 4-0 lead behind a Marcus Copelli hoop and a pair of free throws by Freemer. Central Catholic countered with a pair of baskets by Harrison Starr in the low-scoring opening quarter. Starr’s second bucket tied things up 3:50 on the clock.
Teammate Loren Way added two free throws 19 seconds later to give DCC its lone lead of the night at 6-4. The Cardinals didn’t score the rest of the quarter, while Brockway got a Freemer 3-pointer and a late bucket by Schmader to lead 9-6 after one.
Brockway then seized control of the game with a 12-2 run to open the second quarter that put the Rovers up 21-8 with 3:32 left until halftime. Freemer hit two treys during that spurt, while Marcus Bennett, Copelli and Schamder each added hoops. Copelli hurt his ankle as he landed following his hoop and did not return to the game.
Starr tried to keep DCC in the game, as he scored seven points in the final three minutes, including the late 3-pointer. But, it did little to cut into the Rovers’ lead as Snell’s last-second triple made it a double-digit game at the break.
Starr led DCC with 15 points, 11 of which came in the opening half.
The third quarter went much like the first, with defense ruling more than offense. Brockway won the quarter 7-6 as it slowed the tempo down some as well having the 12-point halftime lead. Wood scored four his six points in the third, while Starr had four for the Cardinals.
Brockway took a 13-point (34-21) lead into the fourth, a deficit that proved too much for DCC to overcome, although the Cardinals didn’t go away quietly. Central cut the lead Rover lead to eight points (42-34) on a Parker Meholick 3-pointer with 1:31 to play. That’s as close as the Cardinals got, as Brockway went 4 of 5 at the foul line in the final 1:05 to seal the victory.
“Harrison Starr has really progressed and taken a leadership role on our team these last three games,” said DCC coach Dom Varacallo. “The work Harry has been putting in all year is starting to show in his production out on the floor.
“We are seeing progress with many of our guys even though it hasn’t translated to ‘Ws’ yet. I believe in all of our guys, and we will continue to work on the fundamentals and playing the game the right way. I am excited to get back to work (today) with this group.”
Both teams are back in action Friday night. Brockway hosts Curwensville, while DCC travels to Ridgway.