The Brockway wrestling team enjoyed a strong weekend at the Ultimate Warrior Tournament, crowning two champs and placing five wrestlers in the Top 6 on its way to a fourth-place finish in the team standings.
Senior Garrett McClintick and junior Anthony Glasl headlined the Rovers’ weekend at West Branch High School by capturing individual titles at 182 and 126, respectively. They were joined on the podium by teammates Mark Palmer (3rd –106), Eric Johnson (4th –195) and Tino Inzana (5th –138).
Brockway wasn’t the lone area squad at the tourney, as Clearfield, Johnsonburg and Ridgway also hit the mats there.
Clearfield had four placewinners, while Johnsonburg landed three on the podium. Ridgway had no wrestlers place in the Top 8.
The Ultimate Warrior wasn’t lone event teams from the area were competing at, as St. Marys, Curwensville and Redbank Valley all made the trek to Grove City over the weekend for the Fred Bell Memorial Tournament.
Full results weren’t available for that event, but all three schools had one finalist.
St. Marys’ Tyler Dilley finished second at 132, dropping a 9-6 decision in the finals to Cambridge Springs’ Tye Varndell, who placed fourth at states in Class AA last year.
Teammate Marco Paropacic placed fifth at 126.
Curwensville’s Blake Passarelli dropped a heartbreaking 6-4 overtime decision to Glendale’s Brock McMillen in a battle of returning Class AA state qualifiers. McMillen was a state runner-up a year ago.
Redbank Valley’s Aiden Gardner reached the finals at 195, where he lost 18-2 to Cranberry freshman Brayden Crocker.
Back at West Branch, McClintick and Glasl each went 4-0 at the Ultimate Warrior.
McClintick recorded three bonus-point wins on his way to the finals at 182 — pinningClearfield’s Brett Zattoni (3:07), tech falling Bradford’s Derek Sunafrank (15-0) and major decisioning Southern Columbia’s Tyler Waltman (10-0).
Once in the finals, the Rover senior blanked Hollidaysburg’s Mason McCready, 3-0, in a battle of returning state qualifiers for the title. McCready won an eighth-place medal in Class AAA a year ago.
As for Glasl, he notched a pair of bonus-point win to open the tourney — tech falling Johnstown’s Zach Moore then major decisioning Southern Columbia’s Ian Yoder 10-2.
Glasl then bested Shippensburg’s Dylan Ramsey, 4-0, in the semifinals before capturing the 126-pound title with a wild 11-8 victory against Altoona sophomore Matt Sarbo in a matchup of state-level wrestlers. Glasl has been to Hershey twice, placing sixth as a freshman in Class AA, while Sarbo was seventh in Class AAA last year as a freshman.
Palmer put together a 4-1 weekend to place third at 106. His lone loss came by fall to eventual champ Nic Allison of Mifflin County in the semifinals.
He responded to that setback by beating Philipsbur-Osceola’s Nick Bryan, 9-3, in the consolation semifinals before pinning Wilson’s Caiden Poff in 2:14 for third place.
Johnson and Inzana each went 3-2 on the weekend in their way to fourth and fifth-place finishes, respectively, at 195 and 138. Like Palmer, they also suffered semifinal losses to the eventual champion at their weight class.
Brockway also had five wrestlers compete who didn’t place. Andrew Hickman (170, 3-2), Garret Park (132, 2-2), Hayden Thompson (285, 1-1) and Noah Bash (152, 1-2) all won at least one bout and recorded one fall. Hickman won all three of his matches by fall, while Park had two pins.
Their efforts helped the Rovers place fourth as a team with 130.5 points. Southern Columbia (225.5), Mifflin County (179) and St. Joseph’s Academy (160) all finished ahead of Brockway in the team standings.
Clearfield had the second-best finish by an area team, coming in 18th with 67 points.
The Bison had four medalists in Jude Pallo (4th, 138), Mark McGonigal (6th, 160), Nolan Barr (8th, 113) and Karson Kline (8th, 120). Pallo went 3-2 on the weekend, while McGonigal and Kline each were 3-3. Barr finished 2-3.
Pallo reached the semifinals at 138 before losing 12-1 to runner-up Daniel Yetsick of Ambridge. However, he bounced back with a 5-1 win against Juniata’s Tanner Weiand before losing 5-3 to Southern Columbia’s Michale Miner in the third-place bout.
Clearfield had seven other wrestlers compete, with Zattoni (182) and Luke Freeland (126) leading that group with 3-2 records. Avry Gisewhite (285), Caleb Freeland (145) and Payton Smay (132) each went 1-2.
Johnsonburg’s stay in Allport was highlighted by Cole Casilio’s third-place finish at 152. He was joined on the podium by teammates Isaac Zimmerman (7th, 160) and Tyler Watts (7th, 170).
Casilio went 4-1 on the weekend, with his lone loss being a 4-2 decision to eventual 1523-pound champ Jon Dale on Moshannon Valley. The Ram came right back to beat Hollidaysburg’s Campbell Walls, 5-1, before edging P-O’s Hunter Weitoish, 1-0, in the consolation finals.
Zimmerman lost his opening bout in the Round of 16 but responded with three straight consy wins to get back to medal rounds. He went 4-2 on the weekend and won his seventh-place bout by default against Richland’s Jacob Sabol, who handed Zimmerman that opening loss.
Watts went 3-2, besting Tyrone’s Tommy Hicks, 3-2, for seventh place.
Johnsonburg, which was 22nd as a team (54 points), also got a 3-2 weekend from Nolan Shaffer (132), while Cole Norlin went 2-2 at 120. Cole Haight (145) also notched a win at the event.
Ridgway, which had five wrestlers compete, was the lone area team not to have a placewinner.
Max Ehrensberger (220) went 3-2 with three pins for the Elkers, while Gary Emerick (126) went 2-2 with two falls. Jake Wickett (152) also had a win as the Elkers came in 31st as a team with 19 points.
