DuBOIS — The Brockway duo of senior Lewis Painter and junior Jared Marchiori entered Monday’s District 9 Class AA doubles tournament as the top seed, and the Rovers held that seed into the finals.
Unfortunately, the Rover duo weren’t quite able to finish off their run to a title as unforced errors proved to be their undoing in a straight-set finals loss to Punxsutawney’s Braxton Sherry and Ben Gigliotti, 6-2, 6-1.
The final was Painter’s second in less than a week, as he also finished as the singles runner-up last Tuesday in Clearfield.
The Rovers, who went 3-1 on the day, won the opening game in the finals as they broke Sherry’s serve. An early turning point in the match then happened in the second game as the Rover duo battled back from trailing 0-40 to force deuce.
Painter and Marchiori then had a couple game points but couldn’t finish off the Punxsy do, who eventually broke Marchiori’s serve after the fifth deuce to even things at 1-1.
Losing the game seemed to take some of the wind out of the the Rovers’ sails, as Sherry and Gigliotti rattled off two more games to take a 3-1 lead. The Rovers’ broke Sherry’s serve in the fifth game to make it 3-2, but Punxsy won another long game — featuring five deuces again — to go up 4-2 on its way to winning the first set 6-2.
The Chucks carried that momentum into the second set, where they raced out to a 3-0 lead before the Rovers won on Painter’s serve to make it 3-1. That proved to be the only game Painter and Marchiori won in the set though, as Sherry and Gigliotti rattled three in a row again to finish off set the match, 6-2, 6-1.
Painter and Marchiori started their run to the finals with a 10-0 victory against Bradford’s Max Shaw and Ward Kennedy in the openin round. They then bested Punxsy’s No. 2 team of Josh Shumaker and Zayin Spearing, 10-5, in the quaterfinals.
That win set up a semifinals matchup with Elk County Catholic’s Cole Piccirillo and Cameron Klebacha, a contest the Rovers won in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2, to reach the finals.
Klebacha and Piccirillo notched earlier wins against Clearfield’s Isakk Way and Seth Visnofsky, 10-6, and St. Marys’ Dominic Aiello and Nate Eckert, 10-4.
Sherry and Gigliotti actually had a harder path to the finals and at one point in the semifinals found themselves on the ropes a little nefore putting it back together.
They opened with a 10-1 win against Brockway’s No. 2 team of John Knox and Joe Hertel, then topped St. Marys’ top team of Ryan Holjencin and Luke Anderson, 10-4, in the quarterfinals.
The Punxsy duo then looked to be in control in the semifinals against Bradford’s top team of Gavin Piscitelli and Devin Benson as they won the first set 6-1 and were leading 4-1 in the second.
However, the Owls staged a furious comeback to win the second set, 6-4, and appeared to have all the momentum. That didn’t prove to be the case as Sherry and Gigliotti settled back in during the third set and came away with a 6-2 win to finish off the victory and reach the finals, where they won in straight sets.
Sherry and Gigliotti will now compete in the PIAA Doubles Championships in Hershey on May 28-29.
Here are the results from Monday’s District 9 Class AA Doubles Tournament held at DuBois Area High School.
Team Key
Bradford –BR, Brockway –BW, Clearfield –C, DuBois Central Catholic –DCC, Elk County Catholic –ECC, Johnsoburg –JB, Punxsutawney –P, St. Marys –SM
First Round
Lewis Painter/Jared Marchiori (BW) def. Max Shaw/Ward Kennedy (BR), 10-0; Josh Shumaker/Zayin Spearing (P) def. Neel Gupta/Alec Srock (DCC), 10-3; Dominic Aiello/Nate Eckert (SM) def. Jake Newman/Jack Elmquist (JB), 10-1; Cole Piccirillo/Cameron Klebacha (ECC), 10-6.
Gavin Piscitelli/Devin Benson (BR) def. Ryan Norman/Ethan Evilsizor, 10-1; Anthony Messineo/Jack Bauer (ECC) def. Tyler Annis/Logan Krug (JB), 10-3; Braxton Sherry/ Ben Gigliotti (P) def. John Knox/Joe Hertel (BW), 10-1; Ryan Holjencin/Luke Anderson (SM) def. Aiden Engle/mathue Volpe (DCC), 10-1.
Quarterfinals
Painter/Marchiori (BW) def. Shumaker/Spearing (P), 10-5; Piccirillo/Klebacha (ECC) def. Aiello/Eckert (SM), 10-4; Piscitelli/Benson (BR) def. Messineo/Bauer (ECC), 10-6; Sherry/Gigliotti (P), 10-4.
Semifinals
Painter/Marchiori (BW) def. Piccirillo/Klebacha (ECC), 6-3, 6-2; Sherry/Gigliotti (P) def. Piscitelli/Benson (BR), 6-1, 4-6, 6-2.
Finals
Braxton Sherry/Ben Gigliotti (P) def. Lewis Painter/Jared Marchiori, 6-2, 6-1.