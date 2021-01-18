BROCKWAY — Having lost its first two games, the Brockway girls basketball entered Saturday’s home game against Sheffield in search of a much needed victory.
Lady Rover junior Selena Buttery made sure that happened as she enjoyed a monster game against the Lady Wolverines. Buttery scored a career-high 34 points to go along with 18 rebounds as Brockway pounded Sheffield, 59-25.
Buttery, who had scored just a combined 17 points in her first two games, shot 52 percent (13 of 25) from the field, including 4 of 8 from 3-point land, while hitting all four of her free throws.
The performance was a much-needed one for Brockway, which is dealing with some early-season injuries, Chief among those is junior Danielle Wood, who played just eight minutes and scored four points as she tries to work back from ankle injury suffered against Punxsutawney in the second game of the season.
Saturday’s outcome was never in doubt, as the Lady Rovers raced out to a 19-1 first-quarter lead and never looked back. Morgan Carnahan put together a strong game for Brockway, scoring seven points and pulling down five rebounds, while Ciara Morelli added six points, six rebounds and three steals.
Brockway (1-2) has a couple days to try to heal up before playing straight games later in the week — Wednesday at DuBois Central Catholic, Thursday at Curwensville and Friday at home vs. Redbank Valley.
BROCKWAY 59,
SHEFFIELD 25
Score by Quarters
Sheffield 3 12 7 3 — 25
Brockway 19 6 20 14 — 59
Sheffield—25
Schmader 0 0-0 0, Toell 0 0-0 0, Dunham 0 1-4 1, Sheldon 1 7-12 9, Foster 7 1-1 15. 8 9-17 25.
Brockway—59
Sarah Rosman 2 0-0 4, Nikki Baker 2 0-0 4, Ciara Morelli 2 2-5 6, Danielle Wood 1 1-2 4, Selena Buttery 13 4-4 34, Morgan Carnahan 3 1-2 7, Lauren Rendos 0 0-0 0, Regan Gelnette 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 8-13 59.
Three-pointers: Sheffield 0, Brockway 5 (Wood, Buttery 4).
Elk Co. Catholic 51,
Johnsonburg 41
ST. MARYS — The Johnsonburg girls basketball team got off to a strong start in its season opener Saturday afternoon at Elk County Catholic, but the host Lady Crusaders grabbed the lead in the second quarter and never let go in a 51-41 victory.
Johnsonburg won a high-scoring first quarter, 16-14, only to be held to six points in the second as ECC doubled-up the Ramettes in the quarter (13-6) to take a 27-22 advantage into the half.
The team then played an even third quarter (11-11) before ECC sealed the victory by outscoring the Ramettes, 13-8, in the fourth to come away with the 10-point victory.
ECC’s Sydney Alexander scored a game-high 14 points and was joined in double figures by teammates Tami Geci (11) and Lucy Klawuhn (10). Klawuhn hit two 3-pointers, while Geci was 5 of 6 at the foul line. Tori Newton added eight points.
Kaci Stelene led the Ramettes with 12 points, while Julia Jones had 10 and Annasophia Stauffer nine.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 51,
JOHNSONBURG 41
Score by Quarters
J’burg 16 6 11 8 — 41
ECC 14 13 11 13 — 51
Johnsonburg—41
Ella Lindberg 2 0-2 4, Tess Kocjancic 1 2-2 4, Abby King 0 0-0 0, Annasophia Stauffer 4 0-0 9, Maria Casilio 0 0-0 0, Cadence Bfrechtel 1 0-0 2, Emma Myers 0 0-0 0, Kaci Stelene 5 2-2 12, Carmellia Pratt 0 0-0 0, Julia Jones 5 0-0 10. Totals: 18 4-6 41.
Elk County Catholic—51
Gabby Weisner 1 0-0 2, Julia Aikens 3 0-2 6, Lucy Klawuhn 4 0-0 10, Abby Hasselman 0 0-0 0, Hope Farley 0 0-0 0, Tami Geci 3 5-6 11, Sydney Alexander 7 0-1 14, Tori Bewton 4 0-0 8. Totals: 22 5-9 51.
Three-pointers: J’burg 1 (Stauffer), ECC 2 (Klawuhn 2)