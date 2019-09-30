A pair of area schools — Brockway and Elk County Catholic — had their cross country squads in action Saturday, with Brockway competing in the Crimson Hawk Invitation at IUP and ECC at the 55th Annual McQuaid Invite in Rochester, N.Y.
In Indiana, Brockway had three boys compete and no girls compete in the varsity events at the Crimson Hawk Invite. Saturday evening also was the school’s Homecoming dance.
Sophomore Landon Schmader ran to a fifth-place finish in the boys race, crossing the line in 18:53.40. The only runners to beat him were Harrison Central’s Eric Leech (17:55) and Logan Laney (18:18.60), North Clarion’s Jacob Bauer (18:37) and United’s Josh Hamilton (18:40).
Harrison Central is a high school from Ohio that competed at the event.
Rovers Ethan Buttery (23:04.40) and Nathan Bennett (26:02.30) finished 50th and 63rd, respectively.
In the junior high event, Brockway only had enough runners to score as a team on the girls’ side, with the Lady Rovers placing sixth with a 132.
Bailey Franci (14:43.90) had the best finish by a Lady Rover, crossing the line in 24th place, while teammate Zoe Puhala (14:55.40) was right behind her in 25th.
Brockway also for Top 40 finishes from Madison Pontious (15:05, 32nd) and Madison Mortimer (15:25.30, 38th). Teammates Anna Brubaker (16:14.30, 42nd) and Caroline Ford (17:43.20) were just outside the that number, while Cheyanne Roush was 51st with a time of 20:25.40.
Brockway had four boys compete at the junior high level, led by the duo of Andrew Williams (13:33.20) and Jed Manno (13:34.20). They crossed the finish line a second a part in 21st and 22nd place, respectively.
Tristan Coder (14:35.80) added a 30th-place finish, while Aiden Shifter was 36th (15:21.30).
Brockway is back in action Tuesday with a meet at DuBois that also features DuBois Central Catholic and Punxsutawney.
Meanwhile in New York, ECC was part of the huge McQuaid Invite at Genesee Valley Park that featured more than 200 schools and runners from states all across the country and even Canada. The event features several different varsity races split among different classifications.
The ECC boys competed in the seeded Class A race and finished 10th (273) out of the 21 teams who competed in that race. Only two other Pennsylvania Schools — North East (222, 6th) and Fairview (227, 7th) fared better than ECC.
Saranac Lake from New York won the Class A boys seeded team title with a 76.
Elk County’s effort was led by Ben Hoffman and Joe Wolfe, who each captured Top 15 finishes in the race that featured 165 runners.
Hoffman was eighth with a time of 15:55.70, while Wolfe was 15th in 16:17.50. Alex Miller (17:41.20, 62nd) and Adam Straub (18:30.30, 92nd) also placed in the Top 100.
Other Crusaders who competed were Tom Dippold (19:15.80, 114th), Owen Daghir (20:59.80, 142nd) and Julian Funaki (21:21.30, 145th).
As for the Lady Crusaders, the duo of Chelsea Hunt and Mara Lecker ran in the Girls Unseeded A-3 race, which had 226 competitors.
Hunt put together a strong run, placing 13th in 20:58.50. Lecker (29:20.70) was 220th.
Elk County Catholic travels to Kane Saturday in a meet that also features Ridgway.