NORTH HUNTINGDON — A berth in the PIAA Class A championship game will be on the line tonight when the Brockway and Greensburg Central Catholic boys soccer teams square off at Norwin High School.
Brockway (15-2), the District 9 champs, is making just its second-ever appearance in the state semifinals, while the WPIAL champ Centurions are one win away from playing for a state title for the third straight year. With the two appearances, Brockway is the only D-9 boys soccer program to ever reach the state semifinals.
Neither school has ever won a PIAA championship.
The Rovers’ only other trip to the state semis came during the program’s historical 2017 season that saw Brockway win its first two PIAA contests — the Rovers’ first state playoff wins since 1993 — before dropping a heartbreaking 1-0 overtime game to WPIAL champ North Catholic.
Brockway is no stranger to playing the top team from District 7 in the postseason, as tonight’s matchup will be the Rovers’ fourth against a WPIAL champ in the last decade (2011-2020).
While the Rovers are 0-3 in those previous matchups, all three of those games were tightly contested and could have gone either way as each was decided by one goal.
Brockway lost to D-7 champ Riverside, 3-2, on penalty kicks in the first round in 2012. The Rovers then suffered a similar defeat un 2016, dropping a 3-2 double-overtime contest to Sewickley Academy in 2016 before being handed the 1-0 overtime loss by North Catholic in 2017.
Ironically, the Rovers have largely played closer games against the WPIAL champs than lower-seeded teams out of that district in the past 10 years — as they sport an overall state playoff record of 3-7 during that span. All but one of those games — Saturday’s 4-0 quarterfinal win against D-6 champ Belleville Mennonite — have been played against District 7 opponents.
While the program broke the ice against the WPIAL in the state playoffs in 2017 with wins against Seton-LaSalle (3-2) and Springdale (2-1), could the 2020 version of the Rovers finally be the team that beats a WPIAL.
Time will tell, but such an accomplishment would springboard Brockway into its first-ever state final. But, with the way the team is playing, the opportunity is there to be seized by a Rovers squad that is on the verge of reaching the century mark in goals scored on the season.
Brockway goes into tonight’s matchup having outscored its opposition 98-12 on the season, which is an average of 5.7 goals per game this season.
The Rovers, which have had 21 different players score this season, are led by seniors Noah Bash and Ryan Lin, who have 19 and 13 goals, respectively. Junior Jared Marchiori also is in double figures with 10.
Brockway also has five players in double digits when it comes to assists — a group led by junior Marcus Bennett (15). Bash, Marchiori and senior Dom Inzana are all right behind him with 14 each.
Bash, Inzana, Lin and fellow seniors Lewis Painter (keeper) and Chase Azzato were freshmen when the Rovers made the state semifinals in 2017.
On the other side, Greensburg Central Catholic has won its last two games by identical 3-2 scores.
The first of those came against Winchester-Thurston in the WPIAL title game. The Centurions jumped out to a 3-0 halftime lead in the game — getting goals from Carlo Denis, Mason Fabean and Kyler Miller — before holding off a comeback bid by Winchester-Thurston. Keeper Max House made 12 saves in that win for GCC.
The Centurions then needed a late goal from Denis pull out a hard-fought 3-2 win against District 5 champ Rockwood in the state quarterfinals on Saturday. Denis, who had a pair of goals, netted the game-winner with just over six minutes remaining.
Game time is set for 7 p.m., with the matchup being the back end of doubleheader that has GCC’s girls team playing Cambridge Springs at 5 p.m.