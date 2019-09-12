BROCKWAY — Two goals in a span of 30 seconds late in the first half proved key for the Brockway girls soccer team Wednesday in a 5-0 victory against Curwensville in a weather-shortened contest at Frank Varischetti.
Both teams had scoring chances in the opening 40 minutes, but Brockway dominated most of the first half — outshooting the Lady Golden Tide 18-5.
Despite that disparity in scoring chances, Brockway found itself with just a slim 1-0 lead entering the final minutes of the half. And that goal came in the opening 10 minutes.
However, Brockway seniors Katie McMeekin and Chanell Britten changed the complexion and feeling of the game as they scored just 30 seconds apart in the final minute to take the wind the wind out Curwensville’s sails.
It appeared the Lady Tide would enter the break trailing by just a goal after withstanding Brockway’s offensive onslaught. But, McMeekin and Britten changed that with their late strikes.
McMeekin added her second of the game just 2:34 into the second half to all but put the game away before an own goal by a Curwensville defender made it 5-0 with just over 23 minutes to play.
The game was delayed six minutes later (17:12 left) due to lightning, and both coaches agreed to end the game there with inclement weather quickly moving into the Brockway area.
Brockway improved to 2-0 on the young season, while Curwensville (3-1) suffered its first loss.
“We have started out slow in a couple of our scrimmages, and also in our first game,” said Brockway coach Jess Leadbetter. “Clarion scored first on us in that first game, so we told the girls we need to come out from the beginning and try to get that first goal.
“We’ve working on coming out from the (opening) whistle and playing from the get-go, and they did that tonight. We just didn’t find the net with some of our shots (in 1st half). The two goals right before the half were huge. They started putting some nice passes together and made some nice runs.”
Brockway wasted little time asserting itself Wednesday, as the Lady Rovers recorded a trio of shots in the five minutes. All three came within a minute of each other.
Morrigan Decker blasted a long shot on goal in the fourth minute, but Curwensville keeper Maura Bunnell knocked it out of play for a Lady Rover corner kick. Britten redirected a shot just over the net on that corner, then shortly after that fired a shot just wide.
Curwensville quickly countered with a push of its own, putting a pair of quality shots on goal. However, Lady Rover keeper Mackenzie Overbeck was up to the challenge — first saving a point blank shot at the near post by Chloe Davis before denying Haylee Mullins as well.
Overbeck finished with eight saves to post the shutout.
“Their keeper made some nice saves, and Mackenzie played really well for us too,” said Leadbetter. “She (Overbeck) has really beeb putting a lot of pressure on the opposing team’s offensive players and coming out a lot. She’s an aggressive keeper.”
Brockway then put the pressure back on Bunnell and the Lady Tide defense. Britten came up empty on two more shots, with Bunnell stopping one. Britten wasn’t to be denied though, and finally beat Bunnell just before the 10-minute mark.
Emily Botwright took the initial shot in the box on the play, but that attempt was blocked by a defender. The ball bounded right to Britten, who buried her shot in the back of the net.
The Lady Rovers struggled to extend that lead though, as Britten and company found the going tough against Bunnell. The Lady Tide keeper made 10 first-half saves, while Brockway had several shots be just off the mark.
Just when it looked like Curwensville had survived those barrage of shots, McMeekin fired a laser from 35 yards out that got over top Bunnell and found the back of the net with 59 seconds left in the half.
Brockway won the ball right back on the restart, with Danielle Wood and Britten running a nice give-and-go in the Lady Tide box. The end result was a wide open Britten, who blasted a shot into the net with 29 ticks on the clock for her second goal of the night.
Britten then set up McMeekin’s early goal in the second half that put the Lady Rovers up 4-0.
On the other end, Overbeck made four second-half saves before the game was halted to finish off the shutout. The Lady Tide’s best scoring chance came in the 45th minute when Emma Rebar had a shot clang off the left post.
Referees stopped play after the ball deflected back across the goal mouth, and after a brief discussion, it was determined that ball didn’t cross the goal line while hitting the post.
Brockway is back in action Saturday morning with a 10 a.m. game at Brookville.