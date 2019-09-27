BROCKWAY — The Brockway girls soccer team played its third game in as many days Thursday, but you couldn’t tell by its performance as the Lady Rovers ran past visiting Kane, 7-0, at Frank Varischetti Field.
Brockway got dueling hat-tricks in the victory from senior Chanell Britten and sophomore Danielle Wood, while senior Morrigan Decker also found the back of the net to help run the Lady Rovers record to 8-1 on the season.
Brockway, which led 4-0 at the break, outshot Kane 23-5 in the game (10-0 in the second half). Senior keeper Mackenzie Overbeck made five first-half saves to post the shutout.
“We played well, but I’d like to see us still start off a little quicker as far as scoring the first goal,” said Brockway coach Jessica Leadbetter. “Once we score that first or second one, we’re good to go. I think they still have game jitters, once that first one goes in, they’re like ‘okay, now we can play soccer.’
“Everyone has beeb getting a lot of playing time and we’ve been trying rest people here and there, but it’s also nice to move the girls around and try them in a bunch of different positions. I think they played really well though after three straight days of games.”
Brockway seized control of the tempo from the opening whistle but struggled to score in the opening 20 minutes. It wasn’t from a lack of chances though.
Decker had a shot stopped by Lady Wolves keeper Katlyn Young in the fourth minute, while Morgan Lindemuth and Britten came up empty on opportunities less than 30 seconds part in the 10th minute.
Lindemuth then had a header attempt sail just high in the 11th minute. Young then turned away shots by Britten in the 14th and 15th minute to keep it a scoreless minute.
Kane then showed some life and flipped the field on the Lady Rovers for a couple minutes, producing a trio of scoring chances in an attempt to strike first.
However, Overbeck was up to the challenge on all three, with the most difficult save coming in the 19th minute when she hustled off her line to challenge an open look by Kane’s Victoria Hallberg. Overbeck made a sliding save on Hallberg’s shot to keep it 0-0.
Brockway was the team that finally broke the ice, with Britten scoring off a pass from Lindemuth just past the 21-minute mark. Lady Rover freshman Amanda Decker nearly made it 2-0 51 seconds later, but her shot from the left side went just wide.
Britten struck again in the 26th minute when she ran on to a through ball from Emily Botwright and fired a shot past Young. She completed the natural hat-trick just under two minutes later.
This time it was Katie McMeekin who slipped a pass between two Kane defenders to Britten, who found the back of the net with 12:17 left in the opening half.
Staked to a 3-0 lead, Overbeck made a pair of saves in the final seven minutes of the half to keep Kane off the scoreboard before Wood netted one last goal for Brockway before the break.
Rylee Welsh set up the score with a long pass over the defense from the midfield that Wood tracked down. She then appeared to fire a shot between the legs of Young to make it a 4-0 game with 1:30 left in the half.
The final 40 minutes was all Lady Rovers as couldn’t didn’t muster a single shot against Overbeck. The Lady Wolves had the ball deep in Brockway territory several times, but Overbeck’s defense cleared away all those threats before she was pressed into action.
Wood book-ended the Lady Rover scoring in the second half.
She netted her second goal of the game in the 49th minute on a corner kick play where Lindemuth headed the corner right to Wood, who one-timed in home for a 5-0 lead.
Wood completed the hat-trick when Nikki Jamison lobbed a pass over the Kane back line, sending Wood in along on goal. And, she beat Young to set the eventual final at 7-0 with 13:35 left to play.
In between Wood’s two second-half goals, Decker found the scoresheet with a strong individual run from the midfield before blasting a shot into the back of the net with 21:04 remaining in the second half.
Brockway hosts Punxsutawney on Tuesday.