BROCKWAY — The Brockway girls basketball team continued its hot streak on Saturday, pulling out a hard-fought 42-41 victory against visiting Moniteau.
The Lady Rovers used a big night at the free throw line to come away with the one-point victory in a game that saw each team’s star players deal with foul trouble.
Moniteau’s Aslyn Pry and Brockway’s Danielle Wood both eventually fouled out, while Wood’s teammate Selena Buttery also found herself with foul issues most of the night.
However, it was Wood who put together a strong game before being forced to the sideline.
The Lady Rover junior scored a game-high 19 points, including going 11 of 12 at the foul line. She hit a pair of free throws with 15 seconds remaining in the game to put her team up 42-41. Wood added five steals and four assists.
Brockway got the ball back with that slim lead but missed a pair of fouls shots with just under three seconds left.
Moniteau got the rebound but a last gasp heave from just behind half court came up empty and the Lady Rovers held on for their fifth-straight victory after an 0-2 start tot the season.
Brockway’s two late misses at the line were among the few it had in the game, as the Lady Rovers converted 16 of 20 free throws overall. On the other side, Moniteau hit just 11 of 19 in a game that saw more than 30 fouls called.
Buttery also reached double figures despite her foul trouble, scoring 10 points to go along with seven rebounds and five blocks.
With Buttery and Wood in foul trouble, teammates Ciara Morelli and Madelyn Schamader also stepped up and have nice games.
Morelli had seven points in her return from injury, while Schmader added six points and seven rebounds.
Catherine Kelly led Moniteau with 12 points, with Abby Rottman also hitting double figures with 11. The Lady Rovers limited Pry to six points.
Brockway is back in action tonight at North Clarion.
BROCKWAY 42,
MONITEAU 41
Score by Quarters
Moniteau 9 12 4 16 — 41
Brockway 16 6 7 13 — 42
Moniteau—41
Abby Rottman 3 4-5 11, Aslyn Pry 2 2-8 6, Catherine Kelly 3 5-6 12, Camryn Fallen 2 0-0 4, Abby Jewart 2 0-0 4, Davina Pry 2 0-0 4. Totals: 14 11-19 41.
Brockway—42
Sarah Rosman 0 0-0 0, Nikki Baker 0 0-0 0, Madelyn Schmader 2 2-4 6, Ciara Morelli 3 0-0 7, Danielle Wood 4 11-12 19, Selena Buttery 3 3-4 10, Morgan Carnahan 0 0-0 0, Lauren Rendos 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 16-20 42.
Three-pointers: Moniteau 2 (Rottman, Kelly), Brockway 2 (Morelli, Buttery).
DCC 59,
Forest Area 43
TIONESTA — The DuBois Central Catholic girls basketball team got off to fast start Saturday against Forest Area, then held off the Lady Fires the rest of the way to bring home a 59-43 victory for its second win in as many days.
The Lady Cardinals, who beat Sheffield 50-33 Friday night, raced out to an 18-8 lead after the opening eight minutes Saturday. That early 10-point advantage proved key as the remainder of the game was closely contested for the most part.
Forest cut its deficit to single digits at the half (27-18), but DCC pushed its lead back to 11 (46-35) thanks to a 19-17 edge in the third quarter. The Lady Cardinals then won the fourth 13-8 to win going away by 16 points to even their season record at 5-5.
Central Catholic was powered by the freshman duo of Jessy Frank and Kayley Risser, who combined to score 36 points. Frank posted a career-high 20, while Risser had 16.
Frank netted nine of her points in the third, while Risser scored seven in the fourth as the pair helped DCC maintain control in the final two quarters.
Sophia Ginther added eight points in the win, while Paris Farley and Faith Jacob chipped in seven and six, respectviely.
Megan Clow led Sheffield with 18 points.
Central Catholic is back in action tonight at Clarion.
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 59,
FOREST AREA 43
Score by Quarters
DCC 18 9 19 13 — 59
Forest 8 10 17 8 — 43
DuBois Central Catholic—59
Paris Farley 2 3-6 7, Faith Jacob 3 0-1 6, Jessy Frank 9 0-4 20, Kayley Risser 6 4-6 16, Sophia Ginther 4 0-0 8, Rose Whipple 0 0-0 0, JoAnne Case 0 0-2 0. Totals: 24 7-17 59.
Forest Area—43
Jessica Wagner 1 5-14 8, Megan Clow 7 1-1 18, Haleigh tebay 1 0-0 2, Kalie Rooke 0 4-4 4, Amber Guzzi 3 4-7 11, Izzy Flick 0 0-0 0, Tori Brown 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 14-26 43.
Three-pointers: DCC 2 (Frank 2), Forest 5 (Wagner, Clow 3, Flick).
Warren 43,
DuBois 38
WARREN — The DuBois and Warren girls basketball teams met for the second time on the season Saturday, with this meeting looking a lot different than the first one.
Warren won that first meeting by 19 points (51-32) at DuBois on Jan. 16, but Saturday’s matchup in Warren proved to be much closer with DuBois holding the Lady Dragons’ two big scorers — Emma Ruhlman and Riley Childress — in check.
However, Warren (11-1) still found a way to pull out a tight victory, using an advantage at the foul line to secure a 43-38 victory. Warren went 12 of 17 at the stripe, while DuBois was just 3 of 10 in a five-point game.
Otherwise, DuBois did just about everything it had to do if it was to win the game, including holding Ruhlman and Childress to a combined 13 points (9 by Childress). Kelsey Stuart stepped up to lead the Lady Dragons with 13 points, while Gracie Ruhlman had 10.
On the other end of the court, Warren also nice a nice defensive job on DuBois’ Abby Guiher, holding the senior guard to just six points on a pair of 3-pointers in the second half.
Saige Weible led DuBois with 14 points, while Olivia Johnson added seven.
DuBois (4-2) plays at Hollidaysburg tonight.
WARREN 43,
DuBOIS 38
Score by Quarters
DuBois 4 12 14 8 — 38
Warren 6 12 13 12 — 43
DuBois—38
Abby Guiher 2 0-0 6, Alexas Pfeufer 0 0-0 0, Saige Weible 6 2-8 14, Olivia Johnson 3 1-2 7, Taylor Smith 2 0-0 4. Madison Rusnica 1 0-0 3, Isabella Geist-Salone 1 0-0 2, Brooke Chewning 0 0-0 0, Abby Geist-Salone 0 0-0 0, Kameron Fontaine 0 0-0 0, Bree Weible 0 0-0 0, Abby McCoy 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 3-10 38.
Warren—43
S. Ruhlman 3 0-0 7, Childress 3 3-3 9, Stuart 4 5-8 13, E. Ruhlman 1 2-2 4, Paris 0 0-0 0 G. Ruhlman 4 2-4 10, Kuzminski 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 12-17 43.
Three-pointers: DuBois 3 (Guiher 2, Rusnica), Warren 1 (S. Ruhlman).
St. Marys 50,
Cameron County 29
EMPORIUM — After a close first quarter, the St. Marys Lady Dutch pulled away from Cameron County over the final three quarters Saturday to beat the host Lady Red Raiders, 50-29.
St. Marys (5-1) held a slim three-point lead (14-11) after one quarter but quickly extended that advantage to 11 points (31-20) at the break.
Both teams struggled to find the bottom of the hoop in a low-scoring third quarter won by the Lady Dutch 6-3 before St. Marys closed out the game with a 13-6 advantage in the final eight minutes to win by 21 points.
Kyla Johnson scored a game-high 15 points to lead a trio of St. Marys players in double figures. Samantha Hayes added 12 and Isabelle Caskey 10.
Haley Hilfiger led Cameron County with 13 points.
St. Marys returns to action tonight at home against Coudersport.
ST. MARYS 50,
CAMERON COUNTY 29
Score by Quarters
St. Marys 14 17 6 13 — 50
Cameron 11 9 3 6 — 29
St. Marys—50
Jade Lindemuth 0 0-0 0, Kyla Johnson 6 2-2 15, Maura Caskey 1 0-0 2, Samantha Hayes 4 4-6 12, Isabelle Caskey 5 0-0 10, Abigail Erich 1 0-0 2, Izzy Catalone 0 0-0 0, Jayssa Snelick 1 4-4 6, Olivia Eckels 1 0-0 3. Totals: 19 10-12 50.
Cameron County—29
Haley Hilfiger 4 5-6 13, Kaelee Bresslin 1 2-2 5, Mikenna Farabaugh 1 0-0 3, Morgan Lorenzo 0 1-2 1, Reggie Goodrow 1 0-0 3, Aubree Lorenzo 0 0-0 0, Kierstyn Smith 1 0-0 2, Taylor Landint 0 0-0 0, Aaralyn Robinson 1 0-0 2. Totals: 9 8-10 29.
Three-pointers: St. Marys 2 (Johnson, Eckels), Cameron County 3 (Bresslin, Farabaugh, Goodrow).
Elk Co. Catholic 39,
Ridgway 12
RIDGWAY — The Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders ran past host Ridgway, 39-12, Saturday afternoon.
Elk County grabbed a 7-4 lead after one quarter before pushing that advantage to 11 (20-9) at the half. The Lady Crusaders then put the game away with a strong second half the saw them outscore Ridgway 20-3, including 11-0 in the third quarter.
Senior Julia Aikens led ECC with 11 points, while Lucy Klawuhn and Tori Newton added eight and six, respectively.
Both teams are back in action Tuesday. Elk County plays at Cameron County, while Ridgway travels to rival Johnsonburg.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 39,
RIDGWAY 12
Score by Quarters
ECC 7 13 11 8 — 39
Ridgway 4 5 0 3 — 12
Elk County Catholic—39
Gabby Weisner 0 0-0 0, Lucy Klawuhn 3 0-0 8, Abby Hasselman 0 0-0 0, Tami Geci 2 0-2 4, Sydney Alexander 0 0-0 0, Tori Newton 2 2-2 6, Brooke Bauer 2 0-0 5, Julia Aikens 5 1-1 11, Syndey O’Leary 1 0-0 3, Emily Mourer 0 0-0 0, Hope Farley 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 3-6 39.
Ridgway—12
Cobaugh 1 0-0 2, Thomas 1 0-0 2, Peterson 1 1-2 3, Delhunty 0 0-0 0, K. Amacher 0 0-0 0, Reynolds 0 0-0 0, Kasmierski 2 0-0 4, Ellenberger 0 1-2 1, Bullers 0 0-0 0, G. Amacher 0 0-0 0. Totals: 5 2-4 12.
Three-pointers: ECC 3 (Klawuhn 2, Bauer), Ridway 0.