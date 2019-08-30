BROCKWAY — The Brockway girls golf team suffered four forfeit losses in an AML match at Brockway Golf Course Thursday.
The Lady Rovers were forced to forfeit to DuBois, Brookville, Curwensville and Punxsutawney as they only had three golfers post round scores.
Ridgway also competed and did not post a team score as it also had just three golfers take the course.
The Lady Chucks posted the low team score of the day with a 213, as they were led by Brianna Hoover, who posted the low round of the day with a 45.
Kiersten Riley added a 52, which was tied for the second best round of the day, while Bella Martion (56) and Maeve Hanley (60) rounded out the scorers for Punxsy.
Riley was tied with DuBois’ Sarah Henninger, as the Lady Beaver sophomore also shot a 52 to help lead her team to a 215 overall score as they finished just two shots off of Punxsutawney.
Maddie Gray followed with a 53 for DuBois, as Sophia Seduski added a 54 and Alexas Pfeufer rounded out the scores with a 56.
Isabella Geist-Salone (64) and Rylee Warner (65) also competed for the Lady Beavers.
Curwensville posted the third best team score of the afternoon at 255 as Lauren Tozer led the way with a 57.
Maizy Hoover shot a 64 for the Lady Golden Tide as Jensen Duke shot a 66 and Briana Swindell rounded out their top four with a 68.
Hailey Conklin and Taylor Simcox also shot for Curwensville on the day and finished with rounds of 68 and 71 respectively.
Brookville was the final team to finish with a team score on the day as it finished eight strokes behind Curwensville with a 263.
The Lady Raiders were paced by a 60 from Regan Ganoe, while Audrey Barrett finished five shots behind her teammate with a 65.
Riley Kelly and Karlee Stiver added rounds of 68 and 69 respectively to finish off the scoring for Brookville.
Despite not posting a team score, Brockway and Ridgway had one golfer apiece finish among the top scorers overall.
For the host Lady Rovers it was Silvia Pisarchick, who finished tied for fifth among all golfers with a 54 on the day.
Mariah Serafini (61) and Macie Smith (72) were the two other golfers to take the course for Brockway.
Laney Gilmore led the way for Ridgway with a 57 on the day, as Kaitlyn Amacher followed with a 68 and Alexa Steis shot a 71 for the Lady Elkers.
All six teams are back in action Tuesday for a match at Brookville at 3 p.m.