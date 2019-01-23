BROCKWAY — The late Jerry Reed had a Top 10 hit in the early 1970s with the song “When You’re Hot, You’re Hot”.
While the title was also the opening line of the song, it was followed by “And when you’re not, you’re not”.
Both of those applied equally well to the Brockway and DuBois Central Catholic High School girls basketball teams, but which one depended wholly on what side you were on as the Lady Rovers downed DCC, 49-38, Tuesday.
While Brockway (2-13 overall, 2-9 Allegheny Mountain League South) was shaky at times, it was all but lights out on both ends during a 7:14 stretch spanning the second and third quarters as it outscored the Lady Cardinals 26-7.
The run not only eclipsed a 2-point DCC lead but eventually gave Brockway a big cushion as it went on top by 17.
“This was our best offensive output all year,” Brockway head coach Dick Esposito said. “We were making shots that we haven’t all year and the kids were spreading the ball and running the floor. That was really key to be able to break (DCC’s) pressure and run the floor.”
Brockway, which has limited numbers this season, used just six players in the game but it worked out well as all six scored points, including five in the third quarter.
Freshmen Danielle Wood and Selena Buttery led the way. Wood finished with 16 while Buttery had 12. Junior Macie Smith also ended with nine and sophomore Morgan Lindemuth had eight.
However, the offense boost was basically a bonus in Brockway’s scheme as its primary plan was to limit the Lady Cardinals’ offense.
“We worked on this defense over the weekend,” Esposito said. “We showed it a little (Monday) but we did it with this game in mind. It took them a little while to figure it out.
“Basically what we wanted to do was prevent the 3-ball because that’s what has hurt us in the last few games against DCC,” Esposito added. “But we were also able to double down low on Alyssa Bittner and held her in check.”
Central Catholic (5-9, 4-3 AML South) hit just a trio of 3-pointers in the game but also struggled from everywhere on the floor as it hit under 20 percent of its shots.
Seniors Ashley Wruble and Bittner led the way as Wruble was the only DCC player to hit for double digits with 10, while Bittner ended with eight. Senior Haley Pettenati finished with seven points, while junior Martina Swalligan had six.
“It just catches up with you when you can’t put the ball in the basket,” DCC head coach Jordan Hoover said. “And when (Brockway) plays well, which they did, it’s tough. I know that we missed a lot of shots that were point-blank and that, ultimately, was the difference. But, it was also a little deeper than that tonight.”
Neither team started very quickly as Brockway held a slim 7-5 lead after the first eight minutes before DCC kicked off on a 6-0 run to open the second to take an 11-7 advantage with just over 2:30 to play in the half.
The Lady Cardinals kept the lead at four until Brockway scored four unanswered points over the next 30 seconds to tie things at 13-13.
A short jumper by Bittner with about two minutes left in the half gave DCC a slim 15-13 lead before Brockway closed out the half on a 9-0 run to take a 22-15 lead to the break.
However, the spurt was just the opening of what eventually turned into the 26-7 run which put Brockway up, 39-22 with time winding down in the third.
The Lady Cardinals closed the gap to 11 with a 6-0 run that lasted into the early part of the fourth but that eventually stretched back to 17, 45-28, with 3:38 remaining in the game.
DCC then used five free throws sandwiched between a pair of buckets, the first a 3-pointer by Pettenati, to close to within seven of the lead with just under 1:30 to play.
But that’s as close as it got as the Lady Rovers scored the final four points of the contest to set the final at 49-38.
Both teams will be in action again Friday, as Brockway plays host to Curwensville and DCC travels to Ridgway.
