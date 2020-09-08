DuBOIS — Brockway’s junior varsity team used its potent ground attack and a smothering defense to run past Treasure Lake, 19-0, Saturday at Titans Field to improve to 3-1 on the season.
Brockway, which scored a touchdown in each of the first three quarters, got scores from three different players (Ben Bash, Elysabeth Myers and Matthew Winnings) while outgaining the Titans 213-113.
All of the yards by both teams came on the ground, with Treasure Lake (1-2) posting 97 of those yards in just five plays when it ran its version of the muddle huddle. And, more than half of those yards (51) came on two plays in the fourth quarter with the Bears leading 19-0.
Brockway’s defense also forced four turnovers — interceptions by Myers and Winnings and a pair of fumble recoveries by Kory Crawford. Conversely, the Bears committed no turnovers themselves in 45 offensive plays.
Treasure Lake opened the game with the muddle huddle and got an 18-yard run by London Duncan. However, disaster struck the Titans shortly thereafter as Myers intercepted a Luke Reed pass and returned it to the Titans’ 38.
Myers rumbled 35 yards for a score three plays later to give the Bears the early lead. Myers took a handoff and stiff-armed a Titan as she broke free into the secondary. She then ran through and over a couple would-be tacklers on her way to the end zone. The Bears’ extra-point try failed.
Brockway’s defense then forced a four-and-out, getting the ball at the Titans’ 40. The Bears promptly marched 40 yards on 10 plays.
Myers had an 8-yard run on third-and-5, while Ben Bash picked up another first down with a 6-yard tote on third-and-3. bash (14 carries, 96 yards) and Myers (7 carries, 57 yards) powered the Bears’ offense.
The Titans then gave Brockway a first-and-goal at their own 3 after jumping offsides on a fourth-down play. Winnings powered in from there to put Brockway up 12-0 with 8:21 left in the first half. Winnings finished with 25 yards on seven carries.
The score stayed that way at the half, as the teams traded possessions the remainder of the half. Winnings ended one of the Titans’ drives with an interception.
That trend continued into the second half, with both teams turning the ball over on downs to start the third quarter. Brockway came out of that exchange with the ball near midfield.
Two runs by Bash netted a first down before Bash took a handoff the middle then broke free to the outside for a 35-yard touchdown run with 1:57 left in the third. Kory Crawford added the extra-point run to set what proved to be the final score at 19-0.
Brockway ended each of the Titans final two drives on fumble recoveries by Crawford.
On the first of those drives, Reed had a 15-yard run before Crawford broke through the line on the ensuing play and actually took a handoff meant for a Titan.
On Treasure Lake’s final possession, Duncan had runs of 25 and 28 yards on muddle huddle plays before Crawford recovered a fumble on a bad snap as the Titans tried to run to the weak side in the muddle huddle formation. Duncan led the Titans with 12 carries for 86 yards.
In between, Brockway had a 10-play drive that saw the Bears march 32 yards before turning it over on downs. Skyler Mosier had all four of his carries in the game for 16 yards on the drive, while Levi Winnings had two totes for four yards.
Brockway hits the road to take on DuBois Saturday while Treasure Lake will visit Reynoldsville.
BROCKWAY 19,
TREASURE LAKE 0
Score by Quarters
Brockway 6 6 7 0 — 19
Treasure Lake 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter
BW—Elysabeth Myers 35 run (run failed), 6:30.
Second Quarter
BW—Matthew Winnings 3 run (pass failed), 8:21.
Third Quarter
BW—Ben Bash 35 run (Kory Crawford run), 1:57.
BW TL
First downs 10 7
Rushes-yards 45-213 23-113
Comp-Att-Int 0-0-0 0-5-2
Passing Yards 0 0
Total Plays-Yards 45-213 28-113
Fumbles-Lost 3-0 2-2
Punts 0-0.0 0-0.0
Penalties-Yards 1-5 5-33
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Brockway—Ben Bash 14-96, Elysabeth Myers 7-57, Matthew Winnings 7-25, Hayden Crawford 2-0, Skyler Mosier 4-16, Knox Shenkle 1-1, Levi Winnings 2-4, Nolan Konyndyk 2-4, Kory Crawford 1-(-2), Logan Rakvin 2-13, Cole Senior 2-(-1), Brayden Wolfe 1-0.
Treasure Lake—London Duncan 12-86, Luke Reed 3-7, Conner Perkins 4-14, Chase Perkins 2-18.
PASSING
Brockway—None.
Treasure Lake—Luke Reed 0 of 2, 0 yds., 1 Int,; Conner Perkins 0 of 2, 0 yds., 1 Int.; Avery Ott 0 of 1.
RECEIVING
Brockway—None.
Treasure Lake—None.
INTERCEPTIONS
Brockway—Elysaneth Myers, Matthew Winnings.
Treasure Lake—None.