BROCKWAY — Brockway got the scoring started early with a pair of goals just 50 seconds apart as it never slowed down on the way to a 9-1 victory at Frank Varischetti Field Monday evening over visiting Brookville.
The Rovers, who finished with a 33-5 edge in shots in the win, put the pressure on the visiting side’s defense and starting goalkeeper Tim Miller right from the opening whistle.
It took Brockway just 20 seconds to record the game’s first shot, as Jared Marchiori’s shot from well outside the 18-yard box was handled by Miller.
The Rovers then found the back of the net on their second shot of the game, as Nolan Swanson delivered a through ball into the box as Noah Bash chased down the ball and beat Miller at the near post to break the scoreless tie at the 3:05 mark of the opening half.
Just 50 seconds later the hosts doubled their lead, as Marcus Bennett hit a well-struck shot from deep, which Miller lost in the sun as the shot rang off the crossbar and back into the play.
Miller looked to come off his line to grab the rebound, but instead it was Ryan Lin tracking down the bouncing ball and putting a header into the net to stretch the lead to two goals just under four minutes into the game.
“It’s always key in every game to come out and strike first and put them back on their heels a little bit,” Brockway head coach Andy Daugherty said. “We got our passing going and that is what our game plan is every day.”
Bennett came up with his second assist of the game in the 11th minute, as he worked his way around a defender on the far side before sending a low cross into the middle of the box.
The cross found Evan Botright, who took a touch before firing a shot into the net to give Brockway a 3-0 advantage.
Nearly nine minutes later Lin tallied his second goal of the evening, to give the Rovers a four-goal advantage, as 2:03 later Lin set up Jared Marchiori inside the box as he too found the back of the net to break the game open at 5-0 in the 22nd minute.
The Raiders broke up the shoutout in the 34th minute when Brad Fiscus delivered a sweeping cross into the center of the box from the far side of the field.
Fiscus’ cross was headed down by Zack Wolfe to the feat of Steve Pyler, as he sent a shot just inside of the left post and out of the reach of Brockway keeper Lewis Painter to make it a 5-1 game with 6:17 remaining in the first half.
The Rovers eventually took the four-goal advantage into the break as the visitors had their best stretch of play over the last several minutes of the opening half.
Brockway quickly retook control in the second half, as just 7:34 after the break it earned a penalty kick, as Painter stepped up to the spot and drove a low shot toward the right post for a goal, fooling opposing keeper Brody Barto, who replaced Miller in net to open the second half.
Exactly two minutes later Lin made a long run down the far side of the field, outrunning a Raiders defender and beating Barto at the near post for his second tally of the game to make it 7-1.
Botright followed with his second goal of the game, finishing off a cross from Bash in the 55th minute, while Bash set up Garret Park in the 59th minute, sending a low cross from the far side as Park was open at the near post for an easy tap in goal to bring the score to its eventual final of 9-1 with 21:34 remaining in the game.
“In the first half we were settling for a lot of through balls there in the first half and we were definitely concentrating on possession coming out of halftime and we made some strides and looked a lot better,” Daugherty said.
Brockway is back in action today as it visits DuBois Central Catholic at 4:30 p.m., while Brookville hosts DCC Thursday.
BROCKWAY 9, BROOKVILLE 1
Score By Halves
Brookville 1 0 — 1
Brockway 5 4 — 9
First Half
BW—Noah Bash (Nolan Swanson assist), 3:05
BW—Ryan Lin (Marcus Bennett assist), 3:55
BW—Evan Botright (Marcus Bennett assist), 10:46
BW—Ryan Lin, 19:34
BW—Jared Marchiori (Ryan Lin assist), 21:37
BV—Steve Pyler (Zakk Wolfe assist), 33:43
Second Half
BW—Lewis Painter (penalty kick), 47:34
BW—Ryan Lin, 49:34
BW—Evan Botright (Noah Bash assist), 54:20
BW—Garret Park (Noah Bash assist), 58:26
Statistics
Shots: Brookville 5, Brockway 33. Saves: Brookville 7 (Tim Miller 4, Brody Barto 3), Brockway 1 (Lewis Painter). Corner kicks: Brookville 1, Brockway 3.