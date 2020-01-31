BROCKWAY — Some athletes just have that “It” factor when they reach the varsity level in sports.
Brockway senior Chanell Britten is one of those athletes and put together one of, if not the best, careers by a soccer player — boy or girl — in Tri-County Area history.
Britten, who started her soccer career whe nshe was four years old, hit the pitch scoring goals right away as a freshman and never stopped during her four-year varsity career.
By the end, all Britten did was become not only Brockway’s all-time leading scorer (boy or girl) but the top goal scorer in Tri-County Area history with 164. She also had 43 assists in her career.
Former Brockway standouts Juli Esposito (135) and Phil Esposito (149) held the previous school and area records for a girl and boy, respectively.
Along the way, Britten helped lead the Lady Rovers to three District 9 Class A titles and four trips to the state playoffs. Those D-9 crowns were the first three in program history. She was a three-time Upper Allegheny Valley Soccer league (UAVSL) Central Division MVP selection.
Given all that success at both the team and individual level, it should come as no surprise that sports have played a major role in Britten’s life and created memories she’ll never forget.
“My favorite thing about sports is creating the memories that come with it,” said Britten. “Whether it be wining or losing, I did it with my teammates by my side. My greatest sports memory is winning the school’s first District 9 medal (title) for soccer during my freshman year in 2016.
“My greatest accomplishment is breaking the school record for both boys and girls with 150 goals.”
Outside of playing soccer, Britten is heavily involved in other activities at Brockway. She is a member of the Social Studies Club, Chem Club, FCCLA, Prom Committee and is a class officer. She also was a water girl and ball girl for the varsity football team for four years.
Britten, the daughter of David and Marcy Britten, comes from a family that was heavily involved in sports. Her father David played soccer and coached her throughout her high school career except her freshman year.
Older sister Chanice cheered and played volleyball for the Lady Rovers, while her cousin Anthony Benson was a standout wrestlers and football player at Brockway.
Family has always played a big role in Britten’s life and she points to her grandma as her role model.
“She was always the first person to help someone,” she said. “She didn’t think about herself first ever and was the first one to care for anyone who needed it.”
After graduation, Britten will attend Point Park University on an academic and athletic scholarship to continue her soccer career and study Intelligence and National Security — something she has been interested in as a young adult.
“I am completely a history and government freak,” said Britten. “I always want to learn about it and am always scoping the news to see if anything has happened in the last 24 hours.”