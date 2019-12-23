BROCKWAY — Brockway senior Anthony Glasl and his family celebrated the holidays a little early on Thursday, as the Rover senior inked his national letter if intent to wrestle at the Division I level at George Mason University and assuring himself of the next step in his life journey.
Glasl, who also runs cross county for the Rovers, has largely focused on wrestling over the years. But, the idea of wrestling in college wasn’t on his radar as early as some other fellow competitors in the sports, which may make what happened Thursday even more special.
“Signing to wrestle at the Division I level means so much to me,” said Glasl. “I have worked very hard over the years to get to the point I am. I love every aspect of wrestling, so I am very thankful for the opportunity.
“It wasn’t always a dream (to wrestle at D-I level) until I got to high school. During my freshman year, I began to love wrestling and wanted to be the best version of myself I could be. At that point, I had high hopes of being able to compete at the highest level after high school.”
And despite dealing with some injuries along the way, the version of himself that Glasl has become is pretty good. All he has done in his three-plus seasons at the varsity level is qualify for states each of his first three seasons and bring home two state medals (6th as a freshman, 5th as a junior).
Glasl hit the 100-win milestone in style last season, holding down Curwensville’s Blake Passarelli — a four-time state qualifier — in the final 30-second ultimate tiebreaker period of their 126-pound finals match to pull out a 3-2 victory for career win No. 100 and his third D-9 title.
He became just the third Rover to reach the century mark as a junior, joining a shortlist that only features the Rendos Brothers (Andy and Scott), who sit first and second on the school’s all-time wins list. Andy (144-16, 2006 graduate) is the recorder holder, while Scott (2004 grad) is right behind him at 140-9.
Glasl could challenge Andy Rendos’ record by season’s end. Glasl is off to a 13-0 start this year after going 5-0 Saturday at the Sharpsville Duals and currently sports a career mark of 120-20.
Those 120 wins tie him for fourth in school history with former teammate Garrett McClintick (120-39, 2019 grad), which puts only Joel Yahner (124-21, 2011 grad) and the Rendos Brothers ahead of him in the Brockway Century Club.
All those achievements and accolades opened several doors for Glasl, but he ultimately decided George Mason was the best fit for him.
“There were multiple schools who showed interest and made offers,” said Glasl. “I took a couple of other visits but was blown away by George Mason. No other school had all the qualities that they did. It is a great school academically, and the coaches and kids there are amazing.
“The head coach, Frank Beasley, is an all-around great guy, and I know that he will help me reach my goals on and off the mat.”
Beasley was on hand Thursday for Glasl’s signing, something not a lot of Division I coaches do.
As for George Mason’s academic programs, they played a big role in Glasl’s decision too.
“I am majoring in business administration,” said Glasl. “Academics always come first. George Mason has a great business school and is right outside of Washington, D.C., so it has great networking.”
Glasl also will have some familiar faces in the wrestling room once he gets to George Mason., He will become the third District 9 wrestler on the Patriots roster, joining DuBois graduate Kolby Ho and Kane grad Alec English who are a sophomore and freshman, respectively, this season.
“Having Kolby and Alec down there is definitely a huge plus,” said Glasl. “I have known both of them for a while, and it’s going to be great having them there to show me the ropes. I know having familair faces down there with me will make it feel more like home.”
Before that happens, Glasl has some unfinished business in high school as he looks to close out his senior year with another trip to states and land on top the podium in Hershey. And, he can do so with some added pressure taken off his plate.
“Signing now definitely is a huge relief,” said the Rover. “The whole recruiting process can be very stressful, and I am so glad to know I am going to a great place with great people. I can now focus on my goal of being a state champion this year knowing I am all set for after high school.”
None of what Glasl has already accomplished or will in the future would be possible without a large support group.
“I would like to thank my family, coaches, teammates and friends for all they have done for me to help me get to this point,” said Glasl. “My mom and dad (Amy and Tom Glasl) have always been so supportive and have given up so much of their time to take me to practices and tournaments. I can’t thank them enough for helping me through all the of the ups and downs.
“I would really like to thank my head coach, Eric Grecco, as well. He has believed in me and helped me through so much ever since I walked through the doors as a freshman. I look up to him a lot and am so thankful that he has pushed me to become a great wrestler and person.”