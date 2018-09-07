BROCKWAY — The Brockway girls soccer team used a pair of first half goals to power them to a 3-0 victory over Brookville at Frank Varischetti Field Thursday.
The game was back-and-forth early, as both teams fought hard for possession and worked their way into the opposition’s end of the field, but were unable to get shots on goal.
The first shot on goal of the game came from Brockway’s Morrigan Decker in the 12th minute, as the shot found the back of the net.
Decker, a junior, battled a pair of Brookville defenders for the ball near the edge of the box and ultimately came away with the ball and fired a shot towards goal.
Decker’s shot sailed out of the reach of Lady Raiders goal keeper Avery Gilhousen and just under the cross bar for the first goal of the game.
Brockway continued to battle hard on the offensive end of the field, firing several shots toward goal, which either went just wide or high, or were turned away by Gilhousen.
In the 23rd minute, Brockway broke through for their second goal of the contest.
Channell Britten chased down a long ball into the box, outrunning a Brookville defender on the right side of the goal before firing a shot past the keeper to put the Lady Rovers ahead 2-0.
Brockway held off a strong attack in the second half by Brookville to maintain a 2-0 lead into the closing minutes.
In the 86th minute, Decker delivered a through ball to catch Britten on a run at the top of the box.
Britten settled the ball as a pair of Brookville defenders closed in at the top corner of the 18-yard box.
The junior then fired a tough angle shot, which sailed just out of the reach of Gilhousen for her second goal of the night to put the Lady Rovers ahead 3-0.
Brockway goalkeeper Mackenzie Overbeck made four saves in the game to record the shoutout in net.
Gilhousen made five saves in the contest in net for the Lady Raiders.
Brookville travels to Punxsutawney Tuesday, while Brockway returns to action Wednesday at Curwensville.
