BROCKWAY — Three set piece goals helped power Brockway to an 8-0 victory over visiting Brookville at Frank Varischetti Field Wednesday afternoon.
Eight different Rovers found the back of the net in the win, while three other players tallied assists for the home side.
In the early going, Brockway dominated the possession, but was unable to get many prime chances on goal, largely in part due to the play of the Raiders’ back line.
Brookville (2-8) was able to force the Rovers into countless offsides calls in the game, many of which came in the early going of the first half.
“We’ve been working all week on being able to maintain possession and be able to move forward,” Brockway head coach Andy Daugherty said. “They were a little antsy tonight with those offsides calls because they (Brookville) were pressing pretty high tonight.”
Despite not being able to connect any of its through balls in the early going, Brockway still had a prime scoring opportunity when Linkin Nichols stole the ball away from a Raider defender and had a one-on-one opportunity against Brockway goalkeeper Darius Sorbin.
Sorbin charged off his line on the play as Nichols looked to fire a shot towards the right post, but Sorbin got just enough of the shot to send it wide of the frame for a corner kick.
While the Rovers were unable to produce on their first corner of the game, the team earned another in the 16th minute to be taken by Nolan Swanson.
Swanson fired the cross into the center of the box, as it took a deflection towards the top of the box and right to Joe Hertel.
Hertel drove a low shot through a crowd of players and just inside the right post to give his team the lead at the 15:47 mark of the opening half.
“We work a lot on set pieces in practice and we do a lot of that,” Daugherty said. “Early on the timing was way off and we were rotating some people to try to see who was going to break that offsides trap they were running on us.”
The Rovers continued to keep the pressure on, as just over 10 minutes later they doubled their lead on a goal from Marcus Bennett.
Dylan Antonuccio made a run into the box on the far side and worked his way around a defender near the end line before sending a pass into the middle to Bennett.
Bennett was then able to rip a shot into the back of the net just out of the reach of a diving Sorbin to make it 2-0 with 14:11 remaining in the opening half.
Late in the half the Rovers looked to add to their lead as Noah Bash worked his way into the attacking third and was taken down inside the box for a penalty as the junior stepped to the spot.
Bash delivered a well-struck penalty, but the ball sailed just high, knocking off the cross bar before sailing out of play as the score remained 2-0 heading into the half.
Brockway (9-1) continued to keep the pressure on after the break, as Bennett carried the ball into the box and looked to deliver a pass into the middle from along the end line at the near post.
Instead the sophomore was fouled on the play, earning his team their second penalty kick of the game.
This time it was Swanson to take the kick, as he hit a low shot to Sorbin’s right and into the net to make it a three-goal game 11:40 into the second half.
Just over three minutes later Nichols made a long run down the far side and into the box as he sent a low shot inside the far post to push the lead to 4-0 with 25:11 left to play.
The Rovers added to their lead in the 62nd minute on their third set piece goal of the game, which came on yet another corner.
When all was said and done, Brockway had earned 10 corners while the Raiders did take a single corner kick in the loss.
This time it was Bennett to take the corner from the near side, as his low cross found Ryan Lin inside the box.
Lin was able to redirect the ball on a back heel towards the far post, as Bash made a run and slid in to knock the pass into the back of the net.
With most of the starters out of the game, the home side then added three goals in the final 6:01 of the game.
“Those guys work hard every day in practice too, so we like when they come out and produce for us,” Daugherty said.
The first of those three goals came when Noah Adams put a shot on goal from near the top of the box, but Sorbin came up with a diving save to knock the ball back into play.
However, the redirect off the save rolled directly to Garret Park, who took advantage of the open look on goal to make it a 6-0 game at the 73:59 mark.
In the 78th minute, Alex Carlson took in a long through ball from Eli Fremer and found the back of the net to push the lead to seven goals.
The final goal of the game came with just 12 seconds left, as Chase Azzato became the eighth Rover to get on the board.
In the end, Brockway finished with a 25-3 edge in shots, as all three of the Raiders’ shots came in the final 11 minutes of the game.
Two of those three shots for the away side were on goal, as Lewis Painter was there to make a save on both to keep the clean sheet, while on the other end Sorbin finished with eight saves in a losing effort.
Brockway is back in action today at home against Kane at 7 p.m., while Brookville returns to the pitch Tuesday at home against DuBois at 4 p.m.