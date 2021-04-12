SHEFFIELD — The Brockway softball team lost a pair of lopsided games to West Forest and Johnsonburg to open the season, but found itself on the winning side of two such games Saturday as the Lady Rovers swept a doubleheader at Sheffield to reach the .500 mark at 2-2.
Brockway won the opener 20-2 in three innings, then completed the sweep with a 16-1, 3-inning victory.
The opener was all about Lady Rover Morgan Lindemuth, who put together a big game both at the plate and in the circe as Brockway used two big innings to secure the 15-run mercy-rule victory.
Brockway pushed nine runs across in the top of the first, then added a 10th run in the second before putting the game away with a 10-run top of the third.
Lindemuth led Brockway’s 14-hit attack as she went 4-for-4, finishing a home run shy of the cycle, while driving in three runs and scoring three times.
Teammate Stephanie Stage was 3-for-3 with a double and RBI, while Grace Stewart went 2-for-2 with four RBIs and a pair of runs.
Gabby Hertel, who returned to the Lady Rovers lineup for the doubleheader, also had two hits and a RBI. Zoe Moore and Taylor Rhed each chipped in a hit and two RBIs.
Lindemuth benefited from all that offense circle as she went the distance, allowing two runs, one earned, on one hit while striking out seven and walking one in three innings of work.
Lindemuth was back at it with the bat in Game 2 as Brockway scored five runs in the first two innings before pushing six across in the bottom of the third to earn its second mercy-rule win of the day.
She went 2-for-2 with a RBI and two runs scored to finish off a perfect day at the plate (6-for-6).
Brockway only had three others hits in the game as the Lady Rovers drew 14 walks in the contest. Brockway batters drew 13 walks in the opener.
Stewart and Rhed each had a double and two RBIs in game 2, while Eliza Powell added a hit and RBIs.
Hertel started in the circle for the Lady Rovers and tossed two scoreless innings to get the win. She gave up one hit, struck out four and walked none.
Rhed threw the final inning, allowing an earned run on three walks while striking out two.
The Lady Rovers are back in action today at home against Elk County Catholic.