BROCKWAY — With just two players back who saw significant playing tome a year ago, it’s safe to say the Brockway softball team finds itself in a rebuilding year.
The Lady Rovers lost seven full or part-time starters to graduation of last year’s 6-11 squad, including four-year pitcher Kayla Dowdall (5-11 record, .373 batting avg., 9 RBIs, 16 runs), catcher Morgan Uhl (.304, 10 RBIs, 5 doubles), third baseman Anndi Bartlett (.408, 11 RBIs) and outfielder Adriana Azzato (.273, 6 RBIs).
The losses didn’t stop there for Brockway though. Senior shortstop Kaitlyn Morelli (.396, 9 RBIs, 17 runs) is expected to miss the season due to injury, while junior Gabby Sabatose (.273, 4 RBIs) — who saw time in the infield — has transferred to DuBois Central Catholic.
That leaves second-year head coach Tom Bussard with just two players — seniors Leah Lindemuth and Alayna Dowdall — who both saw ample playing time a year ago. Beyond those two, the Lady Rovers look to be pretty green with just a couple other players having limited varsity playing time.
Given that, it should come as no surprise that Brockway will enter the season with a lot of questions and open positions to be filled.
“We’re young,” said Bussard. “We have a lot of new girls that came out last year that are now vying for a starting spot. They’re all working hard and there is a lot of competition for certain positions.
“Losing Morelli hurts because we thought we had shortstop pretty much wrapped up. Now, we’re trying people out for that position too. We have to move forward without her, but she’s still a big part of this team. She’s been at every practice and helping us out as a leader.”
Lindemuth, who returned to the sport last season after not playing it for several years, looks to return to the outfield — either left field or center field — where she played as a junior. She hit .316 (18-for-57) a year ago with seven RBIs, 11 runs and two doubles.
Fellow senior Alayna Dowdall is in the mix to fill the team’s largest hole — in the circle with the graduation of her older sister Kayla. The younger Dowdall went 1-0 last year while not allowing an earned run in eight innings in two games. Sophomore Mackenzie Overbeck and freshman Morgan Lindemuth are also working at the position.
“When have a big hole to fill there (in circle),” said Bussard. “We have Alayna Dowdall there as well Mackenzie Overbeck and Morgan Lindemuth. The two younger ones just started (pitching) and are working hard at it to give us some depth at a position where we don’t have any depth at. Hopefully, they pick it up really fast and they are ready to go if needed.
“Overall, I think they’re all working hard and the girls are really trying to cement themselves as starters. Until we get outside and into game situations, it’s hard to tell who’s going to step up and takeover spots.
“We’re just trying to get better, and we keep telling the girls every day is another day to get better.”
Bussard will be assisted by Bret Zimmerman, Maggie Harriger, Holly Grecco and James Devlin.
Brockway is set to open the season Tuesday at home against Curwensville.
ROSTER
Seniors: Alayna Dowdall, Haley Hoover, Leah Lindemuth, Kaitlyn Morelli, Morgan Rendos, Amanda Trunzo, Carolann Webster. Juniors: Callie Barber, Madison Barefield, Jordan Faith, Maria Hynds. Sophomores: Emily Botwright, Emma Cavalline, Katherine McMeekin, Mackenzie Overbeck, Mariah Serafini, Alaina Smith. Freshman: Emily Calliari, Alexis Gorham, Cassidy Grieneisen, Mikayla Grieneisen, Morgan Lindemuth, Miranda Mancini, Grace Stewart, Natalie Thompson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.