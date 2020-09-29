BROCKWAY — It was pretty at times, but the Brockway volleyball team overcame a slow start in the opening set Monday night against Forest Area to sweep the Lady Fires, 25-22, 25-16, 25-6.
The victory was the second sweep in week for Brockway (3-1) against Forest, although this was took a little more work to complete. The Lady Rovers won at Forest last Tuesday, 25-11, 25-6, 25-10.
The Lady Fires came ready to play Monday though and led for most of the first set as Brockway struggled at the service line. Forest led by as many as seven points at 14-7 but couldn’t maintain that lead as Brockway rallied to win the set 25-22 on a 6-point service run by Ciara Morelli, who served up four straight aces to cap the comeback.
That win seemed to pump a little bit of life into the Lady Rovers, who jumped made an early lead in the second set stand up before running away from the Lady Fires in the third and final set to finish off the sweep.
Morelli powered the Lady Rovers on the night as she posted match-highs in service points (16) and kills (7) and tied teammate Natalie Wilson for a match high with eight aces.
Wilson collected 10 service points while freshman Lauren Rendos came off the bench ripped off 12 straight points in the lopsided third set.
“They (Forest) came more prepared to play today compared to last week, so I give them credit,” said Brockway coach Darren Morelli. “They did play better, but we came out flat and lackadaisical. We did dig deep in that first set to come back after we put ourselves in a hole.
“Typically in past years, we found ways to lose those sets, but this year i think they are a little more mentally prepared and have more confidence to come through and get that win.
“We have also put some freshmen and sophomores in there tonight to get some playing time. Freshman Lauren Rendos saw her first varsity action and served very well (in 3rd set).
Forest jumped out to fast 3-0 lead behind the serving of Izzy Flick only to see three points by Brooklyn Skinner even the score after a sideout made it 5-5.
The Lady Fires pulled away from there in the middle of the set, as a 5-point run by Olivia Thompson made it 14-7. Brockway had a response though, as a 6-point spurt by Brockway evening things up. Lauren Schmader had the first of those points before Wilson came in and served five straight, including four aces.
A sideout and service point put Forest back up two at 17-15, while back-to-back points by Tori Brawn gave the Lady Fires a late 22-18 advantage.
Brockway didn’t fold though, as Morelli slammed home a kill for a sideout before stepping to the line and serving up six straight points — the last four aces — to rally the Lady Rovers for the 3-point set win (25-22).
The Lady Rovers carried that momentum into set No. 2 and jumped out to an early 10-4 lead behind two Mackenzie Webster points and a 5-point run from Morelli. Brockway made that 6-point lead stand for most of the set.
Forest got as close as 15-12, but back-to-back aces by Morelli on her next serve made it a 5-point gap again at 19-14. Wilson eventually finished off the set with four straight points. Three of those came courtesy aces, including set point, while the fourth was earned on a tip by Morelli.
The third set was all Lady Rovers, as Rendos’ huge 12-point run helped give Brockway a commanding 15-1 lead right out of the chute. Rendos dropped in four aces during that spurt, while Morelli had a kill and Webster a block.
Webster and Morelli each added 3-point service stints in the set before Zoe Moore served up match point.
Brockway is back in action tonight at Curwensville.