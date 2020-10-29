BROCKWAY — Brockway set the tone right from the opening kick, taking an early lead before pulling away in the second half to secure a 4-1 victory over Port Allegany in the District 9 Class A semifinals at Frank Varischetti Field Wednesday night.
The second-seed Lady Rovers needed just 2:25 to get on the board, as they found the back of the net on the first shot of the game for either team.
After a flurry inside the 18-yard box, the ball deflected out to Paris Stern, who was positioned several yards outside of the box.
Stern had plenty of room on the play and fired a looping shot on goal which dropped in over the head of Port Allegany goalkeeper Jennifer Baxter, who was off her line on the shot, to give Brockway the early lead.
“We have worked a lot on ball movement, movement off the ball and keeping possession and I think they really did that and that helped score the first goal tonight,” Brockway head coach Juli Esposito said.
Both sides had a handful of scoring opportunities over the remaining 37-plus minutes of the opening half, but in the end Stern’s goal proved to be the lone tally as the home side took the one-goal edge into the break.
In the 6th minute, Morgan Lindemuth sent a pass to Lily Sysko, who fired a shot on goal but Baxter was there to make her first save of the night.
The third-seed Lady Gators saw one of their best scoring chances of the game follow in the 7th minute as Even Stauffer sent a shot on goal as Lady Rover keeper Rylee Welsh was there to make the save.
Welsh was unable to corral the ball however, as it deflected directly to Olivia Schott inside the 6-yard box as she looked to tie the game, but saw her close range shot drift just wide of the left post as Brockway continued to cling to the narrow advantage.
Danielle Wood accounted for handful of the Lady Rovers’ shots in the opening half, as she headed a ball just wide in the 25th minute before chasing down a long ball from Raegan Gelnette less than two minutes later, but sent a shot wide of the post.
Another chance came for Wood with just over eight minutes remaining in the first half, as she made a long run into the box and faced a 1-on-1 with Baxter, as the Lady Gators net minder charged of her line and picked the ball off of Wood’s foot to keep it a one-goal game.
The game remained 1-0 into the second half, as Port Allegany had the first shot just inside of three minutes into the second half, but the attempt sailed wide.
Just like it did in the first half, Brockway found the back of the net on its first shot of the second half, as this time it was Amanda Decker doubling the home side’s lead.
Decker worked her way around a Port Allegany defender inside the box as she had only the keeper to beat from near the left post inside the 6-yard box.
The sophomore was able to fire a tough angle shot around Baxter and inside the far post to give the Lady Rovers a two-goal cushion.
“That was really important, but even still a two-goal lead isn’t very comfortable,” Esposito said. “Once we got that goal I think that settled them into the second half and we were able to keep capitalizing after that.”
Brockway had the next four shots of the game following Decker’s goal, but it was unable to add to its lead any further before Port Allegany had its first prime scoring chance of the half.
The Lady Gators fired a shot on goal, as Welsh turned it away but one again was able to corral the shot, but the senior was able to dive on the ball before any attacking players could reach it.
After the scoring chance on the other end, the Lady Rovers responded by controlling the possession in the offensive half for most of the next 15 minutes, as they added a pair of goals to their lead.
Just over a minute after Port Allegany’s scoring chance, Brockway earned a corner kick, as Decker fired the cross into the center of the box to Lindemuth, who saw her headed attempt drift just wide of the right post.
The Lady Rovers were able to stretch their lead to three in the 61st minute when Sysko worked her way around a defender down the right sideline and sent a low cross into the center of the box.
Wood got on the end of the cross and deposited it into the back of the net with 19:48 left in the game to bring the score to 3-0.
Another well delivered cross led to Brockway’s final goal of the night in the 69th minute off an offensive end throw-in.
Sysko took the throw-in, finding Wood, who quickly returned the ball to her along the left sideline, as the senior sent a looping cross into the box, which found Decker at the top of the 6-yard box, as she beat her mark and volleyed the cross into the back of the net to make it 4-0 with 11:24 remaining in the game.
The Lady Rovers narrowly secured the shutout victory, but Bree Garzel was able to connect on a shot from well outside the box, tucking the shot under the bar and over Welsh just before time expired to bring the final score to 4-1.
Brockway will now take on Redbank Valley in the District 9 Class A title game Nov. 5 at Frank Varischetti Field.
The Lady Bulldogs defeated fourth-seed Clarion 3-1 in Wednesday’s other semifinal matchup.
Next week’s title game will be a rematch of an Oct. 22 matchup in which Redbank Valley secured a 4-3 victory on its home field.
“I think we did a lot of things different from what we are used to the last time we played them (Redbank Valley), but I am excited and the girls are excited to be in the finals,” Esposito said.
BROCKWAY 4, PORT ALLEGANY 1
Score by Halves
Port A 0 1 — 1
Brockway 1 3 — 4
First Half
B—Paris Stern, 2:25
Second Half
B—Amanda Decker, 43:44
B—Danielle Wood (Paris Stern assist), 60:12
B—Amdanda Decker (Lily Sysko assist), 68:36
PA—Bree Garzel, 79:59
Statistics
Shots: Port Allegany 11, Brockway 24. Saves: Port Allegany 8 (Jennifer Baxter), Brockway 4 (Rylee Welsh). Corner kicks: Port Allegany 3, Brockway 4.