BROCKWAY — Noah Bash converted an open look on goal with 54 seconds left to play in the second overtime period as Brockway completed a come from behind 3-2 victory over visiting Clarion-Limestone at Frank Varischetti Field Tuesday evening.
The Rovers (10-5) came out of the gates strong, as Bash netted the game’s first goal just under nine minutes after the opening whistle.
A pair of defensive lapses then allowed the visiting Lions to score a pair of quick goals just over two minutes apart near the middle of the opening half as C-L took a 2-1 lead into the half.
Brockway then amped up the pressure in the second half, as Clarion-Limestone (10-5) desperately attempted to hold onto its one-goal lead.
The Rovers’ persistent pressure finally paid off in the 64th minute, as Marcus Bennett converted on a deep free kick to tie the game as things remained tied heading into overtime.
While both teams had their chances, neither were able to find the back of the net in the opening 10-minute overtime period as the game headed into a second overtime.
With just under three minutes left to play, it appeared the Lions were going to score the game-winning goal and close out their regular season with a victory.
Bailee Verdill connected with Peyton Smith on a pass into the 18-yard box as Brockway goalkeeper Lewis Painter charged off his line to challenge the scoring opportunity.
Smith was able to get a shot around the junior goalie as the ball headed towards the vacated net.
Brockway defender Nathan Bennett then charged over from the far post and cleared the ball out of danger just before it crossed the line to keep the game going with 2:41 left to play.
Just under two minutes later Bash chased down a ball inside the attacking box as C-L keeper Reece Geiger charged out and made a save on the Rover’s shot.
However, Geiger was unable to corral the ball, as the rebound bounced right back to Bash and deflected around the freshman goalie.
Bash ran down the loose ball for an easy tap in goal to give his team the thrilling 3-2 victory as the teams were just 54.6 seconds away from ending in a tie.
“We definitely needed a W right there, we’ve been struggling for the last two weeks,” Brockway head coach Andy Daugherty said. “Hopefully this turns the momentum for us.”
The early portions of the first half were dominated by Brockway, as the home side controlled possession throughout the opening 20 minutes and kept the pressure on in the attacking half.
That pressure paid off in the ninth minute as the Rovers earned a corner kick to be taken from the far side by Marcus Bennett.
Bennett sent a cross into the center of the box as a crow of players looked to get underneath the ball, including Geiger, who came off his line and attempted to punch the ball away.
The ball sailed just out of reach of the keeper and dropped to Bash, who was able to get a knee on the ball and send it over a pair of defenders and just inside the left post to give Brockway a 1-0 lead 8:46 into the game.
Clarion-Limestone then began to take over possession just past the midway point of the opening half, as it was able to find the net on its third and fourth shots of the game to quickly capture the lead.
First, in the 24th minute it was Paul Leonhardt intercepted a failed clearance attempt up the middle at the top of the box and took a couple dribbles towards the goal.
Leonhardt then sent a well-struck shot to Painter’s left, as the keeper laid out, but came up just short as the Lion junior tied the game at one at the 23:24 mark of the first half.
Just over a minute later, C-L earned a free kick from just outside the far side of the 18-yard box as Leonhardt stepped up to take the kick.
He sent a cross towards the middle, as Byron Cruz made a run under the ball and was unmarked as he headed the cross into the back of the net to give the Lions a 2-1 advantage with 14:02 to go in the opening half.
“I thought we had a couple defensive breakdowns that we talked about,” Daugherty said. “We came out and we played real well at the beginning, possession was good, shots were good.”
“I thought we had good possession almost all night and were having a hard time putting the ball in the back of the net.”
Brockway then controlled the possession throughout most of the second half, as Linkin Nichols earned a free kick from 33 yards out in the 64th minute.
Marcus Bennett stepped up to take the kick, as he fired a long-range shot on goal, as the ball deflected off the outstretched arms of a leaping Geiger and under the cross bar to tie the game at two with 26:18 left in the second half.
Both team’s then had their scoring opportunities down the stretch of the second half and in overtime, but none were converted until Bash tapped the ball into a wide open net to win the game in the final minute of double overtime.
Brockway closes out its regular season on the road against Elk County Catholic Thursday at 7 p.m.